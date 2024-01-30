17 Fashion Finds to Nail Gen Z’s Popular ‘Office Siren’ Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Okay, gather around the water cooler — let’s delve into the viral TikTok trend known as the “office siren” look. It’s more of a vibe than just an outfit, highlighted by neutrals, sleek silhouettes and glossy lipstick. This trend is reshaping business casual, as Gen Z enters the literal office and infuses a playful twist into workplace attire, making it more relaxed than ever before.

Unlike Barbiecore and Eclectic Grandpa, this trend comes with some specific guidelines. Your look should avoid going over-the-top. The color palette leans towards neutrals to allow your business-related prowess to shine (no aggressive patterns here). Nevertheless, sleek separates and chic garments are both a part of the package. If you’re keen on embracing the office siren style, explore these curated finds I’ve gathered for you below!

Tops

1. Investment Piece: Tested from experience, this relaxed blazer skims the body, offering extra stretch and fits as though it were tailored specifically for you.

2. Get the Scoop: Buy this long-sleeve tee and rounded neckline for a flattering, elongated appearance.

3. Flattering Fit: For smooth lines and an eye-catching neckline, try the sweetheart compression bodysuit.

4. Pull It Together: Top it off with a body-shaping contoured top which highlights your curves in a professional fashion.

5. Level Up: Grab a ribbed tank as an excellent layering piece.

6. Dream Come True: If material and fit mean everything to you, this mock neck sleeveless top is soft as butter and feels like a second skin.

Bottoms

7. Blank Space: Pencil this skirt into your routine catwalk into the office. It’s slimming and has a flattering length.

8. CEO Vibes: Designed to shape your derrière and glide on effortlessly, these slip-on pants make some power moves.

9. Classic Move: Wear a traditional straight-cut pant with a high rise and four-way stretch that never loses its shape.

10. She’s A Natural: Play up the maxi skirt in high-shine satin paired with a sweater in neutral tones for a strong siren vibe.

11. Multi-Generation: Let’s keep it Gen Z with a wide-leg silhouette in a Millennial comfort zone with a ponte-stretch pant.

12. Mix It Up: Add some detail to your waistline with a Peter Pan collar only Reformation could create in this wide-leg trouser.

Shoes

13. Slight Lift: These sleek, sophisticated, studded strapped heels offer an edgy attitude while utilizing technology to keep you comfortable for hours.

14. Headliners: Mary Janes are making their mark at the top of the list. These shoes feature a block heel for an added lift and are available in six beautiful hues.

15. Needs First: If heels aren’t your preference but you’re eager to embrace the office siren trend, consider these pointed-toe flats. They offer both style and functionality!

16. Born This Way: Add these suede slingbacks to your rotation for added texture and effortless cool-girl energy.

17. Bring Booties: Team these leather ankle boots with a pencil skirt or skinny jeans for a twist on winter footwear this season.

