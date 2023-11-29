Margot Robbie is still proudly repping the Barbiecore trend.

Despite frigid temperatures, Robbie, 33, was photographed wearing a leg-baring head-to-toe pink outfit in New York City on Tuesday, November 28.

The Barbie-approved outfit included a pink cropped leather jacket featuring a zipper down the front and puffy long sleeves, paired with a matching pink leather miniskirt. Robbie accessorized the look with a mini embellished pink Versace purse and Versace crystal safety pin slingback pumps.

The Australian actress ensured her glam emulated Barbie as much as her clothes. She wore her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle and sported the same fresh, dewy, pink makeup that the Mattel creation wears in the movie.

At one point, Robbie linked arms with her husband, Tom Ackerly, as they crossed the street. Ackerly, 33, gave his cold weather appropriate take on Ken, opting for a cream roll neck sweater, mid-length black coat, navy trousers and black brogues.

Although the Barbie press tour officially ended five months ago, Robbie has continued to feed Us with one lively look after another.

Just one day prior, Robbie channeled the 1964 “Black Magic” Barbie at the 2023 Gotham Awards in New York City. The doll-inspired outfit featured a strapless black mid-length Prada dress complete with a sheer cape tied into a neat bow around Robbie’s neck. She topped the look off with a pair of black leather gloves, a gold clutch and open-toed black pumps. She copied the Barbie doll down to a tee, wearing her hair up in a ‘60s style high ponytail as well as a pair of oversized pearl earrings.

Earlier in November, Robbie attended a series of special Barbie screenings with director Greta Gerwig in Los Angeles. There, the actress continued to dress the part in bright pink outfits. She even recreated the ‘Cherry Pie Picnic’ outfit from a 2015 Barbie, which featured dark high waisted jeans, a red flower print top, as well as a red belt, purse and shoes.

Despite Robbie’s obvious love of her Barbie era, the actress says not to hold out hope for a Barbie sequel.

“I think we put everything into this one,” Robbie said in a recent red carpet interview with the Associated Press. “The biggest take away for me is that original films can still hit huge at the box office. It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake,” she continued, adding, “Just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not gonna hit all four quadrants which is […] a misconception that a lot of people still have.”