Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Margot Robbie is still repping Barbie pink.

The Suicide Squad star attended an exclusive Q&A and screening for Barbie in Burbank, California, on Friday, where she rocked the signature Barbie pink hue which has taken social media and red carpets by storm since the release of the doll-centric film. Since the flick’s debut in July, Barbiecore has been a popular trend, showing up on celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, Ciara, Halle Berry and many more.

Robbie’s ensemble proves she’s still in a pink state of mind, opting to don a $2,425 bright pink blazer by Versace teamed with matching pink accouterments, including a satin bustier by the iconic Italian fashion house. The vibrant blazer was an eye-catching piece, and if it’s out of budget, we have another option for you to capture winter Barbiecore too!

Related: 20 Holiday Dresses Perfect for Family Functions Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The holidays are the most joyful time of year, but we’ll also admit they can be stressful — especially when it comes to deciding on a holiday party outfit. When family is involved, the stress only increases. Nine […]

Get the The Drop Blake Long Blazer for just $52 (was $75) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Drop’s Blake Long Blazer is an ultra-chic pick, with a versatile energy that allows it to go from the boardroom to the streets with ease. Similar to the pricey piece Robbie wore, it offers up a single-button closure with a slightly oversized fit. The neat collar makes it even more sleek! For a relaxed occasion when you want to stand out from the pack, try teaming this blazer with fitted jeans and a pair of pointy pumps, or style it with a frilly skirt or dress for a much more dramatic moment. When it’s time to head into the office, go for a “less is more” approach — keep the rest of the outfit muted and professional, and allow your blazer to do the talking!

Related: 20 of Our Favorite Dresses on Amazon Right Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Contrary to popular belief, a dress doesn’t have to be a special garment worn exclusively during weddings, parties and other life events. In fact, dresses can be the happy medium between being cozy and comfortable or flouncy and […]

With over 7,000 Amazon ratings, shoppers are ecstatic with their purchase, dubbing it a “classic jacket.” The Drop — Amazon’s line of influencer-approved staples — has quickly become a fan-favorite of budget-conscious fashionistas, and one reviewer claims you can “never go wrong” with pieces from the line.

Whether you’re looking to live out your childhood Barbie dreams or want to punch up your everyday attire, grabbing this pink blazer is a solid, affordable option!

See it: Get the The Drop Blake Long Blazer for just $52 (was $75) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Ready to think pink and try a bold pink blazer, but not feeling this pick? Read on for more!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more dresses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!