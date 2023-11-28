Margot Robbie is Black Magic Barbie.

The 33-year-old actress channeled the 1964 doll in an all-black Prada ensemble at the 2023 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, November 27. Robbie’s look included a strapless silk dress teamed with a sheer cape secured with a black bow at the neckline — just like the vintage toy’s getup. Robbie further mimicked the Barbie with black gloves, open-toe heels and the exact same swirl ponytail.

For glam, Robbie looked delicate with rosy wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a soft peach lip.

On the red carpet, Robbie posed for photographers and even greeted fans, responding with “Hi Barbie!” to well-wishers who yelled out, “Hi Barbie!” just as she did in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, which hit theaters in July and saw Robbie as the titular Barbie. (Throughout the film’s press tour, Robbie took inspiration from a number of popular Barbie outfits.)

Us Weekly caught up with Robbie on the carpet, and she dished on the film’s success and how she feels about constantly making headlines for her diet. (She eats plenty of quality proteins and vegetables.)

“I just really try and live my life and be happy,” she told Us. “I think life is about balance, but your happiness should come first.”

During the ceremony, Robbie and Gerwig were honored with the Global Icon & Creator Tribute for Barbie. “Four years ago, I asked Greta to come and write Barbie with me,” Robbie said in their joint speech, adding that Gerwig and her husband and co-writer, Noah Baumbach, “took an object — a doll with no character or story — and cooked up the most ridiculous, outrageous, bananas script in an attempt to conure back what they loved about movies.”

Gerwig, 40, for her part, spoke about bringing Barbie to life amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We figured that if no one was making movies anyway, they might as well not make this one. We showed it to everyone, and Warner Bros. miraculously, said yes, and Mattel, miraculously, said yes.”

Robbie joked, “Essentially. Mostly. With some notes, which Greta and Noah ignored.”

Gerwig retorted, ”We carefully considered the notes. And then we presented our case.”

Robbie concluded, “You ignored them.”

Since Barbie’s release, the film has officially earned over $1 billion at the box office. Gerwig is the only solo female director to join the billion-dollar director club with a live action movie.