Hollywood’s biggest names proved life in plastic is indeed fantastic at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9.

The film’s stars — including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and more — were a must-see on the pink carpet, channeling different iterations of the beloved doll.

Robbie, 33, sparkled in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture black sequin dress. The glittery frock, which featured a tulle skirt, was an exact replica of the ensemble seen on the special edition Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, which was first offered in 1960. Gosling, 42, who portrays Ken in the upcoming film, looked dapper in a light pink suit.

Ferrera, 39, for her part, followed suit in a rosy two piece by St. John that included a bustier top and a skintight skirt as Rae, 38, looked fierce in a fuchsia gown by Marc Bouwer.

The Greta Gerwig-directed flick is set to be released on July 21 and also stars Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Simu Liu.

Keep scrolling to see the cast and more at the Barbie premiere: