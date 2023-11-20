The number of Barbies that exist in Barbie Land are ever growing, and Margot Robbie just added another doll to the list — meet Bedtime Barbie.

At a special screening and Q&A of Barbie in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 18, Robbie, 33, wore a light pink feather-trimmed crepe de chine pajama set by Sleeper. Robbie accessorized the look with a pink mini Bottega Veneta leather woven bucket bag and pink Manolo Blahnik open-toe mules.

For jewelry, she wore a chunky gold ring by Anita Ko. The actress wore her hair in relaxed waves and parted down the middle. She stayed true to the pink theme with her makeup and wore pink eyeshadow, blush and lipstick.

At the screening, which took place at Linwood Dunn Theater, Robbie — who stars as the titular Barbie in the movie — was joined by Greta Gerwig, the film’s director, and her co-star America Ferrera.

Gerwig, 40, took the opposite sartorial approach to Robbie and opted for an all-black outfit consisting of a long sleeve mini dress, chain link bag, tights and heels. Ferrera, 39, wore a similarly muted outfit in a white tee shirt and navy and white pinstripe trousers.

That same day, Robbie channeled another Barbie look at the Deadline Contenders Film 2023 event. There, she wore an outfit that matched the 2015 doll “Cherry Pie Picnic Barbie.” The look featured cuffed high-waisted blue jeans, a red floral button down, red bucket bag and red open-toed mules.

The previous day, on Friday, November 17, Robbie wore yet another Barbie-inspired look to an exclusive screening and Q&A of the film in Burbank. For that occasion, she looked business casual in a hot pink Versace blazer, pink corset top, blue jeans and pink pointed pumps.

During the Q&A portion from Friday’s screening, Robbie, Gerwig and Ferrera spoke about their experience working on the hit film. At one point, Ferrera asked Robbie why she was so set on working with Gerwig specifically.

“As scared as I was of it, what totally outweighed the fear was just the absolute belief that we could do something so amazing,” Robbie explained to the audience. “I thought, if I could just find someone who is bubbling with as much blind optimism about how they approach movies as I am when I approach movies, I know who that person is because I’ve met that person. That person is Greta Gerwig.”