Margot Robbie is saying goodbye to Barbiecore — for now.

The 33-year-old actress stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Saltburn on Tuesday, November 14, in a black sheer corset top and unbuttoned velvet wide leg trousers from Schiaparelli’s fall/winter 2023 couture collection.

She accessorized the distinct look with black Manolo Blahnik pumps and a short three-tiered layered gold necklace from Roseark.

Robbie kept her glam simple with a thin swipe of eyeliner, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips. She wore her hair down in loose curls and parted in the middle.

The actress worked with her stylist Andrew Mukamal to create the look. On Tuesday, Mukamal posted a snap of Robbie posing in the all-black outfit on the red carpet. He captioned it simply: “#MargotRobbie in #Schiaparelli”.

Fashion fans flocked to the comments. “QUEEN 🔥 MARGOT AND ANDREW ARE BACK TO SLAY 👑,” one wrote. Another commented, “another iconic look!! 🔥”

Robbie and Mukamal appear to have begun working together in March 2023. Since then, Mukamal has helped to completely transform Robbie’s style, both on and off the red carpet. Her memorable looks from the Barbie press tour are now seared into the public consciousness.

From sporting iconic vintage Barbie outfits from the 1950s and 60s on the red carpet to jetting in and out of airports in perfectly proportioned pink ensembles (with husband Tom Ackerley wearing a pink hat in tow), Robbie’s Barbie press tour looks were one for the fashion books.

One of the most memorable looks from the press tour was the black strapless embellished Schiaparelli gown that Robbie wore to the world premiere of Barbie in July. The dress was inspired by the ‘Solo In The Spotlight’ Barbie from the 1960s.

Robbie is co-producer of Saltburn (alongside Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara and Ackerley, 33). The movie, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 17, is a kind of modern-day Brideshead Revisited. It follows a university student (Barry Keoghan) who develops an infatuation with his aristocratic classmate (Jacob Elordi) and his family.

Although the all-black deconstructed outfit Robbie wore to the Saltburn premiere was a far cry from the pink looks from her Barbie days, it maintains the same modern cool girl flair that all of Robbie’s most memorable looks from 2023 possess.