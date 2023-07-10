Margot Robbie was the blondest she’s ever been at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9.

“This is just a little bit more modern and elevated,” Robbie’s colorist Jacob Schwartz exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, July 10. “Yes, she’s always been blonde, but in the past and on the press tour it’s been a bit darker. We wanted her to look more the part [for the premiere].”

Schwartz worked his magic on Robbie’s mane on Saturday, June 8, telling Us the process took about three hours, including three sessions of highlights “to really build it up.”

When it came to products, Schwartz used BlondMe from Schwarzkopf. First, he applied the BlondeMe Premium Lightener 9+ with the 20 volume BlondMe Premium Developer to “create an even lift while protecting the bonds in the hair.” (The lightener breaks apart pigment and neutralizes warm undertones as the developer aids in the penetration of the color.)

“I like that BlondMe products have a higher level of care ingredients inside the bottle, so it helps protect the cuticle during development,” the beauty expert shared.

After Robbie’s strands were lifted to a golden light blonde, Schwartz cleansed her hair using the BlondMe All Blondes Rich Shampoo and the BlondMe All Blondes Rich Conditioner to “help build new bonds in the hair and prepare it for an even tonight application.”

Next, Schwartz used the Schwarzkopf Igora Vibrance toner to add “shine,” using 9-0 around Robbie’s hairline to “maintain brightness.” He explained that the product also promotes “penetration and longevity.”

Schwartz then applied the Schwarzkopf Igora Vibrance toner in 8-46 Light Blonde Beige at the mid-lengths and ends of Robbie’s crown before allowing the color to develop for “15 to 20 minutes.”

Lastly, he rinsed the “deeper base color first while holding the lighter pieces up to maintain brightness on the ends.” Schwartz finished by shampooing and conditioning Margot’s tresses once more.

For those who want to achieve Robbie’s sunny ‘do, Schwartz recommends going to the salon every six weeks for a color touch-up after the initial dyeing appointment.

After Robbie’s color was completed, her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, created a doll-like ponytail with the help of Velcro rollers, Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler, Tangle Teezer’s The Wide Tooth Comb and Redken Max Hold Hairspray.

The hue and ‘do perfectly complemented Robbie’s custom Schiaparelli gown, which was an exact replica of the dress seen on the 1960 Solo in the Spotlight Barbie. The dazzling design featured a strapless, crystal-cover construction and a tulle skirt.

Barbie officially hits theaters on July 21.