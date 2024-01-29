Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you’re not on TikTok, you may not be aware that the “eclectic grandpa” look is trending right now. Not familiar? Think Katherine Hepburn — the legendary actress was a trailblazer in the “grandpa chic” aesthetic, embodying the iconic style decades before influencers caught on. Picture oversized menswear silhouettes infused with tweed textures and fair isle prints for a nostalgic twist. Preppy perfection! Mastering this look is all about layering oversized pieces and teaming them with retro-inspired or vintage items.

If you can’t raid your grandfather’s closet, I’ve curated 17 essential items to kick-start your grandpa-core wardrobe.

1. Top Hat: Read all about it! Wearing a newsboy cap will top off any outfit in distinguished fashion.

2. Rally: Like to sport your team? Wearing your favorite ball cap has been a staple in menswear since before grandpa was born. If you don’t have a team, you can’t go wrong with the Yankees.

3. Suit Up: When in doubt, throw on an oversized blazer — it’s a signature move.

4. Essential Buy: Fair isle is the pattern you need, and this cozy gray turtleneck is serving up all the vintage vibes.

5. Old Timer: Nothing quite says “classic grandpa” like an Argyle sweater, and this one doesn’t disappoint. With its flattering V-neck and the fact that it’s currently marked down to just $17.99, it’s a steal.

6. Solid Staple: You need something to build on, which is why I suggest some basic white tees to add to your collection.

7. Add ASAP: For those colder months, get this cashmere tee — because even grandpas get chilly.

8. Cozy Cable: Think Mr. Rogers and add a button-down cable cardigan to your arsenal of sweaters.

9. Fundamental: Wear a white button-down shirt under a vest or on its own for a crisp, clean style.

10. Casual-Like: Add some color to your wardrobe while keeping it neutral with this blue button-down.

11. Must-Have: If you’re going to pull this look off, you need a sweater vest — stat.

12. Details Matter: Consider a croc-embossed leather belt when you need to cinch in those oversized trousers.

13. Little Things: Slouchy socks are essential to making (or breaking) this grandpa-chic aesthetic.

14. Pleats, Please: Everyone needs oversized pleated trousers to compete with Hepburn (and gramps).

15. Need Texture: Corduroy has made a stylish comeback, and these wide-leg pants are perfect for keeping warm.

16. Slip-Ons: Loafers really help nail that Cary Grant retro feel with dapper elegance.

17. Lace-Ups: Don a timeless pair of Adidas sneakers for running errands, complementing your retro-inspired ensemble.

