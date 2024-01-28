Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to stocking your wardrobe, it’s all about striking a balance between investing in high-quality pieces that last multiple seasons and incorporating affordable items into your wardrobe that still allow you to embrace trends without overspending.

Knowing what to choose is certainly the difficult part. Think about it — when it comes to knits, I tend to pay more to avoid instant pilling, but I may buy a generic cute tee or scarf to top off my ensemble without breaking the bank. With that in mind, I’ve put together a mix of luxury and affordable items to guide you on your stealth-wealth approach to fashion, withstanding ever-changing trends in the process.

1. Kick Crush: Add crisp, white sneakers to your outfit for a clean, timeless look. These are currently marked down to just above $50!

2. Deal Alert: Owning a basic tee in neutral colors is essential to layering, and for just $42.99, you get four tees in blue, gray, white and black.

3. LBD: The little black dress cannot be overdone, and this one can be played up or down depending on your accessories.

4. Never Fades: Don’t mess around with trench coats, invest in a quality piece you’ll adore — because she ain’t going anywhere.

5. Posh Spice: Love a polished feel? Add this pleated skirt to your business attire. Warning: compliments will be given.

6. Tweed Nothings: Chanel-inspired mini skirts are a must, and this tweed, rosey skirt serves up glamour and poise in every stitch.

7. Must-Have: These cigarette pants (a.k.a. skinny straight-cut) cast a clean line with blazers, sweaters or even a tee, and will remain a hallmark forever.

8. Excellent Value: Splurge on quality cashmere exclusively at Quince — you can buy it for less thanks to their business model. Check out this Mongolian cashmere fisherman crewneck sweater immediately!

9. Warm Up: Nothing like a fleece-lined hoodie to get you through the chilly season.

10. Mom Jeans: Bella Hadid has been causing a stir by wearing high-waisted jeans, but I assure you these high-waisted jeans are a forever staple because they’re supremely comfortable. End of story.

11. Refined: A well-tailored blazer adds a touch of professionalism to jeans, and having a suit on hand never hurt anyone.

12. OK, Sailor: A boat-neck top is flattering on every figure and adds a bit of flavor to your wardrobe.

13. Old School: Give the updated Rosie-the-Riveter denim jumpsuit a try with an easy slide-in zipper and belt at the waist.

14. Made for Each Other: Matching sets aren’t going anywhere, and this button-down sweater paired with jogger slip-on pants effortlessly transitions from indoor coziness to outdoor adventures.

15. Bestseller Status: You can never go wrong reaching for a pashmina. It works as a cover-up or a scarf!

16. Forever Classic: The button-down white collared shirt can be dressed down with jeans as demonstrated by Meghan Markle on multiple occasions

17. Run, Don’t Walk: A moto-leather jacket brings up your cool factor by about 110%. This real leather stud is only $149.90, but valued at $529. Hurry before the secret is out!

