When it comes to fashion, many of Us opt for styles that are equal parts comfortable and confidence-boosting. Few things feel better catching a quick glimpse of yourself in a mirror and being blown away by the confident fashionista standing before you. Frankly, it’s a feeling we wish we could bottle up and carry around with Us every day!

Summer dresses are a trusted way to recapture that feeling over and over. No matter your size or body type, there are chic dress styles that you’ll feel confident in. Right now, you can snag confidence-boosting summer dresses on sale at Nordstrom. From trendy milkmaid dresses to glistening minis, there’s something for every body type. Shop our top picks ahead!

1. Take Up to 61% Off ASTR the Label

Our Absolute Favorite: Milkmaid dresses are all the rage. This gorgeous teal dress is an elegant take on the viral trend!

Check out all ASTR the Label products on sale at Nordstrom here!

2. Take Up to 65% Off Elan

Our Absolute Favorite: Do you have a luxe summer vacation lined up? You’ll feel like a VIP everywhere you go in this halter-neck cover-up dress!

Check out all Elan products on sale at Nordstrom here!

3. Take Up to 60% Off Noisy May

Our Absolute Favorite: Grunge meets glam in this head-turning mesh dress!

Check out all Noisy May products on sale at Nordstrom here!

4. Take Up to 70% Off Court & Rowe

Our Absolute Favorite: Independence Day is weekly approaching! Want to channel a patriotic look? Snag this red, white and blue striped dress!

Check out all Court & Rowe products on sale at Nordstrom here!

5. Take Up to 80% Off House of CB

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for a head-turning wedding guest dress? This corset-style midi serves Old Hollywood glam vibes!

Check out all House of CB products on sale at Nordstrom here!

6. Take Up to 60% Off Lulus

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be a walking bouquet in this stunning strapless gown!

Check out all Lulus products on sale at Nordstrom here!

7. Take Up to 61% Off Vero Moda

Our Absolute Favorite: Plus-size fashionistas, you’ll swoon over this floral print dress. A dainty silhouette teams up with a dreamy floral print design for a whimsical match!

Check out all Vero Moda products on sale at Nordstrom here!

8. Take Up to 60% Off Roxy

Our Absolute Favorite: Want to conceal your arms this summer? This mini dress has lengthy flutter sleeves that stop just above the elbow!

Check out all Roxy products on sale at Nordstrom here!

9. Take Up to 60% Off Mango

Our Absolute Favorite: Make the ultimate fashion statement in the office, courtesy of this long-sleeve, animal print wrap dress!

Check out all Mango products on sale at Nordstrom here!

10. Take Up to 65% Off Becca

Our Absolute Favorite: Cover-ups are a surefire way to stay dressed to impress when you’re going for a splash. This dreamy white dress has adjustable shoulder ties and an elastic waistband for a flattering fit!

Check out all Becca products on sale at Nordstrom here!

11. Take Up to 61% Off ASOS Design

Our Absolute Favorite: Keep this oversized, long-sleeve dress on hand for unseasonably cool summer days!

Check out all ASOS Design products on sale at Nordstrom here!

12. Take Up to 60% Off BP.

Our Absolute Favorite: The sparkle and shine from this glistening mini will light up any room you enter!

Check out all BP. products on sale at Nordstrom here!

13. Take Up to 70% Off Billabong

Our Absolute Favorite: Channel the viral milkmaid dress with a twist! This airy, all-white number has sassy side cut-outs that show a peek of skin!

Check out all Billabong products on sale at Nordstrom here!

14. Take Up to 60% Off Let’s Frans

Our Absolute Favorite: Always trend black dresses meets the viral slip dress style for a chic and versatile combo in this full-length slay!

Check out all Let’s Frans products on sale at Nordstrom here!

15. Take Up to 60% Off BDG Urban Outfitters

Our Absolute Favorite: Want to make an edgy statement this summer? Snag this sleeveless minidress. You’ll swoon over the heavy distressing and speckled holes!

Check out all BDG Urban Outfitters products on sale at Nordstrom here!

16. Take Up to 60% Off All in Favor

Our Absolute Favorite: This body-hugging slip dress doubles as a nightgown. You can wear it for a romantic night out or rock when you’re climbing in bed at night!

Check out all All in Favor products on sale at Nordstrom here!