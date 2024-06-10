Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I take pride in rocking a bright white smile. I brush twice daily and attend bi-annual teeth cleaning appointments at the dentist. Despite my efforts, my smile has been a little dull recently. Maybe it’s because I’ve been eating and drinking delicious treats that helped dim my once bright white smile. My next appointment isn’t for a few months, so, I’m taking matters into my own hands with an at-home teeth whitening kit.

Just like any other beauty search, I began my quest for whitening kits on Amazon. From whitening strips to rinses and pens, there are so many options to choose from. I stumbled across the Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit and immediately added it to my cart.

The kit includes one teeth-whitening pen and one LED whitening light. The flexible LED whitening kit removes up to 10 years of stains in three days. Quick results instantly drew me in but I was interested in how it worked. The teeth-whitening light molds to the mouth and uses indigo wavelength teeth-whitening technology to amplify a hydrogen peroxide serum that safely brightens teeth without causing sensitivity or damaging tooth enamel.

Get the Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit for just $44 (originally $65) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

It’s so easy to use. Start with freshly brushed and dried teeth. If it’s your first time using the whitening pen, click it 20 times for the first drop to appear and apply a thin layer to the top row of your teeth. Be sure to click the pen once or twice after every four teeth. Wait at least 10-15 seconds for the serum to form a coat while drying and then apply to the bottom row. Use a dry cloth to wipe the brush clean and put the cap back on.

This is where the fun begins. Plug the device into your smartphone and hit the power button. Once the lights are on, place the whitening device into your mouth and in 10 minutes you’ll be good to go. You can whiten your teeth while scrolling on social media or listening to your favorite true crime podcast! For optimal results, don’t eat or drink within 30 minutes of using the kit.

This whitening kit works so well that it impressed Amazon. “I wanted to whiten my teeth from home since I noticed they yellowed a bit from all of the coffee that I drink,” one reviewer explained. The shopper added, “I was not expecting such great results! I have gotten so many compliments on my smile.”

Another customer said they were “thrilled” with the results. “The convenience of this kit is unmatched – it even works with both iPhone and Android devices, making it incredibly versatile. The LED light and whitening pen combination made the process straightforward and comfortable.”

Who doesn’t love a bright, white smile? Make sure your teeth shine a little extra this summer with the help of thie LED whitening kit.

See it: Get the Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit for just $44 (originally $65) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

