Kyle Richards had the best early New Year’s Eve celebration when she was able to meet Rihanna for the first time.

“Beautiful inside and out @badgalriri,” Richards, 54, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 29. “Making new memories at @kemosabe1990.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, wearing a brown cowboy hat with black cowboy boots, posed inside Aspen’s Kemo Sabe shop alongside Rihanna, 35. The pop star had been shopping inside the boutique with her partner, ASAP Rocky, and their two sons.

Richards, for her part, was joined by her three eldest daughters: Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23. (Richards shares Farrah with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie and Alexia and Sophia with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.)

“She is everything ❤️‍🔥😭❤️‍🔥,” Farrah captioned her own pic of the Richards-Umansky brood posing with Rihana.

Kemo Sabe, where Richards took her RHOBH castmates during their season 12 trip to Colorado, also shared the snaps on its Instagram and revealed the special present that the Fenty mogul received.

“It’s a match made in heaven! @kylerichards18 and @badgalriri meet for the first time at the Aspen store last night and we can’t get enough,” a post on the brand’s social media page read on Friday, noting Richards gifted Rihanna a turquoise cowboy hat.

Richards and Umansky, 53 are currently vacationing together in Aspen, where they have a second home, with their daughters. (They also share 15-year-old daughter Portia.)

“We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together,” Richards exclusively told Us Weekly in her cover story, on newsstands now. “I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation.”

News broke in July that Richards and Umansky had separated after facing “the most difficult” year in their marriage.

“We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy,” Richards recently told Us. “I don’t know what the future looks like. That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary.”

The “unknown” of 2023 reminded Richards of her inner strength, which she plans to take into the new year.

“I want things to be a little more quiet and I want to go into 2024 happy and at peace,” she added to Us, stressing that she wants to leave “negativity and any stress and pain I’ve been holding on to” in the past.