10 Deals to Shop During the Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale

Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

Finding the perfect attire to help you get through the rest of winter and prepare for spring and summer is easy. Whether you need pieces to bolster your wardrobe or want to add some new key pieces here and there, you should do so now — especially while some stores are still offering sales! Abercrombie & Fitch’s Winter Sale offers great savings on trendy pieces you’ll be able to wear year round.

From supple leather pieces to everyday essentials, this sale at Abercrombie & Fitch has something for everyone! We rounded up 10 of the best deals at the Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale — read on to see our picks!

Cable Crew Dolman Sweater

Abercrombie and Fitch Cable Crew Dolman Sweater
Abercrombie and Fitch

Get this cozy and snuggly cable knit sweater for winter — was $70, now just $35!

See it!

Vegan Leather Skinny Pant

Abercrombie and Fitch Vegan Leather Skinny Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch

Pop on these vegan leather pants as a sleek aspect to your outfits — was $110, now just $55!

See it!

Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Bodysuit

Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch

This square-neck bodysuit goes with everything — was $50, now just $25!

See it!

Wool-Blend Funnel-Neck Coat

Abercrombie and Fitch Wool-Blend Funnel Neck Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch

Don this funnel-neck coat and stay nice and toasty this winter — was $220, now just $154!

See it!

Notch-Neck Sweater

Abercrombie and Fitch Notch-Neck Sweater
Abercrombie and Fitch

This notch-neck sweater screams ’90s nostalgia — was $70, now just $49!

See it!

Ultra High-Rise Ankle Straight Jean

Abercrombie and Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch

Jeans are an evergreen closet item and this pair has a vintage feel — was $90, now just $54!

See it!

Stretch Satin Draped Midi Dress

Abercrombie and Fitch Stretch Satin Draped Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Start shopping for your spring looks and get this draped midi dress — was $130, now just $91!

See it!

Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat

Abercrombie and Fitch Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat
Abercrombie and Fitch

Add this tailored topcoat to your winter lineup for a smart and clean finish — was $220, now just $132!

See it!

Sleek Seamless Ruched Wrap Bodysuit

Abercrombie and Fitch Sleek Seamless Ruched Wrap Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch

This ruched wrap bodysuit is chic and versatile — was $45, now just $27!

See it!

Tailored Brushed Suiting Pant

Abercrombie and Fitch Tailored Brushed Suiting Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch

Throw on these brushed suiting pants and add a formal twist to all of your looks — was $100, now just $60!

See it!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Abercrombie & Fitch here, and don’t forget to scope out the Winter Sale for more great finds!

