10 Deals to Shop During the Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Finding the perfect attire to help you get through the rest of winter and prepare for spring and summer is easy. Whether you need pieces to bolster your wardrobe or want to add some new key pieces here and there, you should do so now — especially while some stores are still offering sales! Abercrombie & Fitch’s Winter Sale offers great savings on trendy pieces you’ll be able to wear year round.
From supple leather pieces to everyday essentials, this sale at Abercrombie & Fitch has something for everyone! We rounded up 10 of the best deals at the Abercrombie & Fitch Winter Sale — read on to see our picks!
Cable Crew Dolman Sweater
Get this cozy and snuggly cable knit sweater for winter — was $70, now just $35!
Vegan Leather Skinny Pant
Pop on these vegan leather pants as a sleek aspect to your outfits — was $110, now just $55!
Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Bodysuit
This square-neck bodysuit goes with everything — was $50, now just $25!
Wool-Blend Funnel-Neck Coat
Don this funnel-neck coat and stay nice and toasty this winter — was $220, now just $154!
Notch-Neck Sweater
This notch-neck sweater screams ’90s nostalgia — was $70, now just $49!
Ultra High-Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Jeans are an evergreen closet item and this pair has a vintage feel — was $90, now just $54!
Stretch Satin Draped Midi Dress
Start shopping for your spring looks and get this draped midi dress — was $130, now just $91!
Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat
Add this tailored topcoat to your winter lineup for a smart and clean finish — was $220, now just $132!
Sleek Seamless Ruched Wrap Bodysuit
This ruched wrap bodysuit is chic and versatile — was $45, now just $27!
Tailored Brushed Suiting Pant
Throw on these brushed suiting pants and add a formal twist to all of your looks — was $100, now just $60!
Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Abercrombie & Fitch here, and don’t forget to scope out the Winter Sale for more great finds!