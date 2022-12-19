21 of Our Favorite Winter Fashion Finds Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you feel like your winter wardrobe is still lacking, we want to help change that. There’s plenty of cold weather ahead, and we want you to be excited about it. That means new clothes to wear!

Of course, buying new clothes means spending money. Winter coats, boots and other clothing can be expensive, especially considering you only get to use them for a few months out of the year. Below you can find our favorite winter wardrobe fashion finds for under $50 to help save you some dough!

21 Affordable Winter Fashion Finds

Coats

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Daily ritual quilted liner because you can wear it on its own on milder days or underneath a bigger puffer on extra chilly days!

2. We Also Love: Short and lightweight but still super warm and water-resistant, this Amazon Essentials puffer is such an incredible, inexpensive find!

3. We Can’t Forget: Keep cozy and stylish with the faux-fur trim on the hood of this Royal Matrix jacket!

Fleeces

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Comfort is key with this Century Star fleece hoodie. It’s just a bonus that it’s cute too!

5. We Also Love: A classic zip-up style, this For G and PL jacket will quickly become a go-to, whether you’re heading out or hanging out at home!

6. We Can’t Forget: You could also opt for this The Drop half-zip sweatshirt. We love the exaggerated collar!

Sweaters

7. Our Absolute Favorite: How awesome is it that you can grab this cotton GAP turtleneck sweater while it’s on sale?

8. We Also Love: How cute are the ruffled trims on this BTFBM sweater? You’ll get so many compliments!

9. We Can’t Forget: Such beauty! We were instantly in love with the crochet lace sleeves on this AlvaQ sweater!

Joggers and Sweatpants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These Automet sweatpants are just baggy enough for that perfect comfy street style vibe!

11. We Also Love: Keep trendy and cozy with these Champion joggers — 58% off right now!

12. We Can’t Forget: These relaxed-fit Amazon Essentials joggers will be perfect with anything from a cropped tee to a knit turtleneck!

Snow Boots

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Some snow boots could cost you over $100 or even over $200, but these cute Babudog short boots are shockingly affordable!

14. We Also Love: Warm, waterproof and great for trudging through the snow, these Polar boots are fantastic finds!

15. We Can’t Forget: These all-white Moudki faux fur-lined boots will be brilliant for perfecting a wonderfully wintry outfit!

Scarves

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Love a designer vibe with a low price tag? Check out this Veronz scarf!

17. We Also Love: Love the ease of a circle scarf? This Chalier infinity scarf even has fleece on the inside!

18. We Can’t Forget: Get in on the two-tone trend with this soft Fortree scarf. Feels like cashmere!

Hats

19. Our Absolute Favorite: A timeless accessory, this knit Furtalk beanie has a fluffy faux-fur pom on top!

20. We Also Love: Want something more elevated than a traditional beanie? This slouchy Hindawi hat has a visor in front!

21. We Can’t Forget: Here’s another idea: this baseball-style TrailHeads hat with an ear-warming design!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our gift ideas below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!