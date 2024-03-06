Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

So many of our outfits are missing… something. What, exactly? Well, that’s been the issue. Sometimes the right accessory can pull things together, but that piece might not be overly versatile. We need something we can rely on whether we’re going to work, dinner or the beach.

And now we’ve found it! We’ve always recognized the brilliance of a button-up shirt, but even that can have its limits. This slightly slouchier, slightly sheerer version, however, is what fashion dreams are made of!

Get the Bsubseach Long-Sleeve Beach Shirt (originally $39) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is long-sleeve button-up shirt with a little bit of a longline fit and an airy, thin fabric. It’s the top topping our shopping list for spring and summer, though it’s also going to work really nicely over a fitted turtleneck when the weather cools down again!

This semi-sheer, collared shirt has earned the title of Amazon’s Choice for being highly rated, well priced and available for fast shipping. Three of our highest priorities! It also has a chest pocket, which is a necessary bonus, in our opinion.

This Bsubseach shirt has over 5,000 ratings and comes in 33 colorways, so to say you have options would be an understatement. 13 are prints, such as leopard, stripes or botanicals, and the rest are solid shades. White is an essential, for sure, but the bright colors are so fun. This is definitely the type of piece you can own and wear in numerous colors without anyone blinking an eye!

This comfy top was technically created as a cover-up/beach shirt, but don’t let that stop you from wearing it on regular days. Knot the hem and layer it over a maxi dress, or wear it open with a tank top and denim shorts. Button it all the way up and pair it with a midi skirt for work or open up the neckline and try it half-tucked into a pair of high-rise jeans for an effortlessly cool vibe.

Any outfit that needs a little something will be undoubtedly elevated by this shirt. It could inspire you to create totally new outfits too. Grab it while it’s on sale to get even more value out of it!

Not your style? Shop more from Bsubseach here and explore more tops here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!