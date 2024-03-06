Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you ever been to Nashville? Savannah? Charleston? How about New Orleans? If the answer is yes to any of the above, you probably have a good idea of what Southern Charm is all about. If the answer is no, it’s time to book a flight or hop in the car. There’s something so unique about Southern hospitality — the food, the vernacular, the style.

Here’s the thing — it’s not all cowgirl boots and plaid. Southern style is defined, in part, by loose, flowy tops, leather belts, denim jeans, long necklaces and the occasional sun hat. We found a top to fill the “loose, flowy top” portion of the puzzle and we’re telling you — it just might be the most versatile top you own. Regardless of the season, you can rest easy knowing this top has you covered in the fashion department. It’s bound to elevate any look!

Made of a high-quality knit fabric, this top is lightweight, breathable and thin, but not see-through (thank goodness!). It has a crew-neck design, short sleeves, a mid-long length and a slightly oversized fit, making it ideal to half-tuck into jeans. The ribbed neckline hem gives the top structure, contrasting perfectly with the flowy nature of the sleeves and shirt.

For a casual spring look, you can pair this top with your favorite jeans, sneakers and a cardigan (if needed); if you’re heading out on the town, wearing the top with some shiny leather pants and heels would stop the show. During the summer, all you need to do is switch out jeans for shorts and sneakers for sandals — yes, it’s that easy! This really is an all-year-round type of shirt. But keep in mind: regardless of the season, plenty of jewelry is a must!

This shirt is suitable for almost any casual occasion, but we’re thinking picnics, walks around the neighborhood, a brunch with friends or even a movie night. It’s the ideal thickness for transitional weather, so right now is the prime time to grab one!

There are 13 different colors to choose from, some in springy colors like light green and pink and others in more neutral shades like beige, black and gray. No stress though — whichever you go with, all of them have the same knit material a heathered look that makes this shirt so “stylish yet simple” as one reviewer described.

So, if you’re ready to channel your inner Southern gal like we are and add a new staple to your spring wardrobe rotation, you’re going to want to check out this top!

See it: Get the Ferbia Loose Chocet Knit Crew Neck Top for $23 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

