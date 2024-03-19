Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone has their favorite purse they end up taking with them out of the sake of convenience every time they go out. Whether it’s a funky mini backpack or a sleek crossbody, it serves its purpose. It’s basic, sleek, and filled with all your essentials. But sometimes you want to give that modest bag a big upgrade. If that sounds like you, it’s time you headed to Cuyana for a much-needed luxe bag update.

The Concertina Shoulder Bag at Cuyana is $358, and it’s the perfect contender for a new go-to bag that’ll go with you everywhere and hold everything. Made from Italian leather, this bag is meant to be both fashionable and functional. It will wear over time for a gorgeous patina to form, but until then it’s a sleek, toned down leather that has an expandable suede interior and a svelte, smooth outside that makes for a much-needed upgrade to just about anything you plan on wearing.

It has the perfect silhouette for your new go-to bag, with multiple interior compartments and a magnetic closure. It also has an adjustable strap should you decide you want to wear it under your arm or across your body and draped over your shoulder. It even has a back pocket for quick access to your most important items, lilke your phone or your wallet so you’re not having to root through the entire bag to find what you need.

The bag comes in four colors: Black, Cappuccino, Dark Coral, and Stone to fit all ofn your favorite outfits. It’s time you swapped your old, worn-out bag for something a little more mature that you can count on to last you for years to come. Use it to carry all your essentials from day to day when running errands or take it out on the town for dinner with friends.

Whatever you choose to do with this great-looking bag, you’ll be feeling put-together, polished, and ready to tackle the day. You may even end up passing this bag on eventually so your kids can do the same.