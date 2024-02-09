Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Janelle Monáe is fully embracing the season of love.

The “Make Me Feel” singer attended the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on Thursday, February 8, in Las Vegas. They opted for a dual-tone, all-leather look, wearing a red asymmetrical moto jacket with matching gloves and sunglasses, as well as a black miniskirt and tall black boots. Their heart-shaped handbag — which appears to be the Kate Spade Pitter Patter 3D Heart Crossbody — however, was our favorite part of the entire ensemble.

The convertible Kate Spade heart bag is $428. It’s available to buy — but if you’d like to achieve this lovely look for less, we’ve got you!

Get the Trendeology Heart-Shaped Vegan Leather Purse for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Monáe’s cherry red handbag, this is a two-in-one pick that can be worn as a crossbody or carried by just the top handle. It has a 3D heart shape and a zip opening with goldtone hardware too. It’s even the right size for channeling the modern fashion icon!

Obviously, we were drawn to the bold red version of this heart purse, but it comes in loads of other colors as well in case you might prefer a purple or yellow variation. There’s a quilted red version as well!

