Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It can be difficult finding the perfect pair of boots which offer style and comfort while also boasting adaptable features — like wide openings and zippers for easy on and off action, and rear pull tabs for additional grip. In fact, finding the kicks that will be the fall faves of your wardrobe can feel impossible if you’re also looking for accessible options — that is, if you’re not looking at UGG!

The classic brand has been a favorite of boot lovers for years, and their latest UNIVERSAL Collection is made for those looking to combine trendiness with simplicity. We found one pair of boots in the collection which will satisfy lovers of the original UGG silhouette while making it easy to enjoy wearing them — and they’re on sale right now at Zappos!

Get the UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II Boots for just $110 (previously $170) at Zappos now!

The UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II Boots highlight the classic UGG silhouette with additional upgrades provided by the side zip closure, which enables easy on/off capabilities. The boots are made with waterproof leather uppers, a removable insole for easy cleaning, UGG plush lining (80% wool, 20% lyocell) to ensure warmth and comfort and a Treadlite by UGG outsole for support. These boots really encompass everything classic and beloved by UGG, with additional simplicity and style to… well… boot!

As noted, the UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II Boots are part of the UGG UNIVERSAL Collection, which features fresh takes on their classic silhouettes with more adaptive features, including oversized double zippers, rear pull tabs and extra wide openings. That means that everyone can enjoy the comfort and style of UGG — and what could be better than inclusivity for all?

Get the UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II Boots for just $110 (previously $170) at Zappos now!

Zappos shoppers adore the UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II Boots, giving them an average of 5 stars across all reviews on the site. Customers especially call out the comfort of the boots, as well as the ease of putting them on and taking them off. “I just had my second foot and toe surgery and haven’t been able to fit my still healing foot into any shoe,” said one shopper. “I purchased these because my foot couldn’t clear the tongue of regular shoes therefore I thought the zip up feature would work. It worked and I’m completely happy!” Another reviewer had similar sentiments: “These are fantastic! Finally UGG got on the ball and created a truly comfortable and versatile boot,” they raved. “The removable footbed is brilliant because I like to have an arch and this allows me to substitute an orthotic that provides the arch support. The dual zip makes this an easy boot to put on and take off, and it’s so great that you don’t feel the zippers inside the boot at all. This boot doesn’t strangle your ankle the way the shorts have been doing in recent years. And it’s water resistant and my normal size was perfect. Love them!”

Lest we forget, these boots are also stylish as heck: “This is my second pair — love them both… Love the dual zippers — so easy to get the boots on and off,” a reviewer noted. “Bought the black and they are cute as well as stylish, and will be incredibly warm and comfy when wintertime arrives.”

Grab your own pair of UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II Boots now at Zappos for $60 off (seriously) — just $110, down from $170!

See it: Get the UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II Boots for just $110 (previously $170) at Zappos now!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: