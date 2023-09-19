Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, you’ve dealt with stubborn hair which simply refuses to grow. Unlike the long luxurious locks of our youth (ah, youth), it seems like our length hits just past the shoulders and then… stops, no matter how long we try to let it grow. The culprit? Weak hair, damage, breakage, split ends… okay, there are a few culprits. But what can we do about them?

One simple solution is a hair mask! This as-often-as-you-like treatment can help moisturize hair, preventing breakage and strengthening from root to tip to help locks grow past that deadly shoulder zone. We’ve found the perfect option for you to try on your own magnificent mane — and it’s on sale now for just $11 at Amazon!

Get the Lee Stafford Grow Strong & Long Hair Activation Treatment Mask on sale now for just $11 at Amazon!

The Lee Stafford Grow Strong & Long Hair Activation Treatment Mask promises Rapunzel-style tresses even for hair which truly refuses to grow longer than a certain length. It starts with delivering intense moisture to dry, damaged locks, helping condition and strengthen them from within — because, after all, what’s the use of long hair if it’s not healthy too? The mask also moisturizes the scalp, which will help encourage that much-needed healthy hair growth. The star ingredient of the package is Lee Stafford’s specially formulated PRO-GROWTH complex to boost growth and prevent breakage, along with a unique blend of plant-based Lupine Seed and vegetable proteins to assist with hair growing stronger over time.

Using the Activation Treatment Mask is super simple: first, shampoo your hair, ideally with the Lee Stafford Hair Growth Activation Shampoo, massaging in from root to tip to help remove any build up. Then rinse, squeeze excess water from your hair and massage the Hair Growth Activation Treatment Mask through the scalp, mid-length and ends. Leave it on for five minutes, rinse hair clean, apply conditioner (Lee Stafford Hair Growth Activation Conditioner recommended, of course!) and rinse and dry hair. Then, voila! Just wait to see the incredible, lengthening results.

Reviewers are absolutely astonished with the results that the Lee Stafford Grow Strong & Long Hair Activation Treatment Mask delivers, with fans on Amazon calling it the “best hair mask” and “the only thing that has ever helped my hair grow,” and some complimenting the product’s lovely scent (though others didn’t adore it quite as much, FWIW). One 5-star fan shared their experience on the product page: “I’ve been using Lee Stafford treatment for over six months and I can say that it has helped my hair tremendously. My hair is curly/wavy and very thin, it had been falling a lot before I started using the treatment but once I started, my hair falls a lot less, especially when brushing, it’s started to grow new ones and is also growing fast. It also leaves it with a smooth/soft consistency and it defines my curls – I love the way my hairs looks after I use it, smooth, soft, defined curls and with volume! I recommend this treatment to anyone with very thin hair and that falls a lot, just don’t use to much of it and don’t start on the top, otherwise, it’ll be too much product and will keep falling – especially for very thin hair. Go easy on it and you’ll see the results/changes in about three months.”

Another noted that it “works WONDERS for over-bleached hair,” sharing that “I’ve spent many years with ‘fun’ colors in my hair; and while I’ve loved them they’ve all required me to bleach either my whole head or sections/roots. I’ve recently had to chop 8 inches off (unfortunately) so that I could ‘re-set’ my hair health and let me tell you; this stuff is FANTASTIC. I used up my first tub by using it every hair wash in the shower (I only wash my hair every 2-4 days) and I just leave it in for 5-7 minutes while I’m shaving or exfoliating and it’s worked WONDERS. My hair is starting to feel stronger, softer, healthier, and even just look so much more fantastic than ever before (and it’s growing faster too! I miss long long hair!). My hair isn’t breaking as easily, people are complimenting it more; it makes my hair look and feel good. This will be a CONSTANT repurchase and I will always have some stocked in my bathroom. If you have over-bleached or delicate hair; PLEASE give this product a shot!”

We’re sold!

