Growing up as a musical theatre kid, I lived in fear of two actors’ nightmares. One was forgetting my lines in a show and the other was losing my voice. College only exacerbated the second problem, especially if I caught a cold or had a little too much fun on a night out. But luckily, there’s a little-known secret in the theatre community that has become a game-changer for me over the years: it’s the magic of Throat Coat tea.

In fact, one pop superstar gives this tea her stamp of approval! When Ariana Grande was a coach on The Voice, she gifted her teammates Throat Coat. “My gift this season is a lunch box,” she said. “There are supplements and teas and honey packets to help soothe your voice. I hope that the singers on this show book big tours and they get to go sing for the rest of their lives. And I hope that they find these tools very helpful.” She even posted about the tea on her official Facebook account back in 2013, so you know she’s a longtime fan!

Get the Traditional Medicinals Organic Throat Coat Tea (6 Pack) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Traditional Medicinals herbal tea has saved my life on numerous occasions. Once when I could barely speak, I drank Throat Coat and somehow sang my way through a big audition. You don’t have to be a performer to appreciate this elixir! Any time you’re sick with a sore throat, this sweet tea will nurse you back to health.

Two of the main ingredients in this tea are slippery elm and licorice. Slippery elm helps promote throat health and licorice helps fight infection. Whether you’re a singer, a public speaker or someone who’s under the weather, this Throat Coat tea will dramatically improve your voice.

