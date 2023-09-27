Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Do you feel that in the air? It’s a certain crispness, a certain magic to the breeze… not to mention the smell of bonfires, the dancing of colorful leaves and the sound of families frolicking through pumpkin patches and kiddos dashing through corn mazes. Yep, it’s fall, baby! And with autumn comes the perfect time to get out and about while the weather is juuuuust right — and do so in style, of course.
To help you out on that front, we’ve collected 15 picture-ready dresses on Amazon just begging to be donned during your next autumnal adventure, and to keep it budget-conscious, all of our selections are under $40 — so you can grab more than one. From mega-cute mini-dresses to perfectly plaid picks, we’ve got a little something for every style… and for a ‘fit worth a thousand words!
Sweater dresses are obviously *the* fall look, and this bodycon number will flatter just about any silhouette while adding a little sexiness… even without the skin! Pair with tights or leggings underneath for extra warmth, and don’t forget to add the on-page coupon for extra savings.
Last but certainly not least, this pullover, tie-waist sweater dress will be the perfect transition piece for fall to the chillier, even sweater-weather-ier winter. Add the on-page coupon for an extra 10% off!
