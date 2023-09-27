Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you feel that in the air? It’s a certain crispness, a certain magic to the breeze… not to mention the smell of bonfires, the dancing of colorful leaves and the sound of families frolicking through pumpkin patches and kiddos dashing through corn mazes. Yep, it’s fall, baby! And with autumn comes the perfect time to get out and about while the weather is juuuuust right — and do so in style, of course.

To help you out on that front, we’ve collected 15 picture-ready dresses on Amazon just begging to be donned during your next autumnal adventure, and to keep it budget-conscious, all of our selections are under $40 — so you can grab more than one. From mega-cute mini-dresses to perfectly plaid picks, we’ve got a little something for every style… and for a ‘fit worth a thousand words!

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress This classic maxi dress is ideal to pair with a flannel on top for crisp and sunny fall days! $27.90 On Sale: $22.32 You Save 20% See it!

Amoretu Women's Long Sleeve Tunic Dress Breathable and comfortable, this loose swing dress has a deep V-neckline and long lantern sleeves — and it comes in a ton of colors and patterns, including this autumnal caramel. $52.99 On Sale: $31.97 You Save 40% See it!

PrettyGarden Women’s Long Lantern-Sleeve Short Dress Lantern sleeves seem to be the official sleeves of fall (you learn something new every day, right?) and this tie-waist knit mini dress offers another stunning twist on the style. $47.99 On Sale: $33.89 You Save 29% See it!

Ofeefan Long Sleeve Pocket Dress with Side Buttons How cute is this buffalo-check beauty? We especially dig the side-button detailing. $32.99 See it!

Merokeety Women's Flutter Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress Exude cottagecore vibes this fall when wearing this lovely tiered smocked dress, which is perfect for romping in the leaves — or simply running some much-needed errands. $49.99 On Sale: $37.39 You Save 25% See it!

Anrabess Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress Sweater dresses are obviously *the* fall look, and this bodycon number will flatter just about any silhouette while adding a little sexiness… even without the skin! Pair with tights or leggings underneath for extra warmth, and don’t forget to add the on-page coupon for extra savings. $66.99 On Sale: $39.99 You Save 40% See it!

PrettyGarden Women's Fall Knit Pullover Sweater Dress This lantern-sleeve maxi dress is a little more elegant than casual, but still supremely comfortable thanks to its soft and stretchy material. $44.99 On Sale: $31.99 You Save 29% See it!

Blooming Jelly Women's Plaid Flannel Puff-Sleeve Button-Down Dress 100% autumn vibes is this dress right here, available in a variety of plaid patterns and perfect to rock solo or with your favorite pair of buttery-soft leggings. $40.99 On Sale: $36.99 You Save 10% See it!

Kirundo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Floral Print Dress It’s cottagecore round two with this floral-print flowy mini dress, and even better, you can add two different on-page coupons to stack savings on top of savings! $39.99 See it!

Allegra K Women's Pinafore Dress This pinafore dress is beyond adorable, and will look amazing over a turtleneck for any pumpkin patch photo shoot! $35.99 See it!

PrettyGarden Women's Long Puff-Sleeve Satin Dress Made of silky-smooth satin, this high-quality tie-front dress will look equally amazing at a cocktail party or just out for cocktails with the girls. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings! $39.99 See it!

Sampeel Square Neck Babydoll Sweater Dress You know we love a square-cut neckline, and this pocketed knit dress is sure to look stunning on a wide range of body shapes. Don’t forget to add the on-page coupon for an extra discount! $37.99 See it!

Allegra K Adjustable Plaid Overall Dress Get ready to rock the apple orchard in this totes adorbs overall dress — we love all the plaid-tastic patterns! $35.99 See it!

Anrabess Tie Waist Knit Sweater Dress Last but certainly not least, this pullover, tie-waist sweater dress will be the perfect transition piece for fall to the chillier, even sweater-weather-ier winter. Add the on-page coupon for an extra 10% off! $59.99 On Sale: $39.99 You Save 33% See it!

Not your style? Explore more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!



