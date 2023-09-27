Your account
15 Show-Stopping Fall Dresses Under $40 on Amazon

By
Getty
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you feel that in the air? It’s a certain crispness, a certain magic to the breeze… not to mention the smell of bonfires, the dancing of colorful leaves and the sound of families frolicking through pumpkin patches and kiddos dashing through corn mazes. Yep, it’s fall, baby! And with autumn comes the perfect time to get out and about while the weather is juuuuust right — and do so in style, of course.

To help you out on that front, we’ve collected 15 picture-ready dresses on Amazon just begging to be donned during your next autumnal adventure, and to keep it budget-conscious, all of our selections are under $40 — so you can grab more than one. From mega-cute mini-dresses to perfectly plaid picks, we’ve got a little something for every style… and for a ‘fit worth a thousand words!

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress, Black, Medium
Amazon Essentials
This classic maxi dress is ideal to pair with a flannel on top for crisp and sunny fall days!
$27.90On Sale: $22.32You Save 20%
Amoretu Women's Long Sleeve Tunic Dress

Amoretu Dresses for Women 2023 Tunic Dress V Neck Swing Shift Dresses(Brown,Small)
Amoretu
Breathable and comfortable, this loose swing dress has a deep V-neckline and long lantern sleeves — and it comes in a ton of colors and patterns, including this autumnal caramel.
$52.99On Sale: $31.97You Save 40%
PrettyGarden Women’s Long Lantern-Sleeve Short Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress Green
PRETTYGARDEN
Lantern sleeves seem to be the official sleeves of fall (you learn something new every day, right?) and this tie-waist knit mini dress offers another stunning twist on the style.
$47.99On Sale: $33.89You Save 29%
Ofeefan Long Sleeve Pocket Dress with Side Buttons

Long Sleeve Dress for Women Christmas Dresses for Women Red and Black Plaid L
OFEEFAN
How cute is this buffalo-check beauty? We especially dig the side-button detailing.
$32.99
Kilig Women's Knee-Length Button-Down Dress

KILIG Womens Casual Fall Dresses Button Knee Length Long Sleeve Dress with Pockets(D1-Navy,Medium)
KILIG
Speaking of buttons, this long-sleeve dress’s button-front style adds a lot of visual interest… and, it has pockets!
$32.99On Sale: $23.99You Save 27%
Merokeety Women's Flutter Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress

MEROKEETY Women's Flutter Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress V Neck Casual Tiered Dresses with Pockets, ArmyGreen, M
MEROKEETY
Exude cottagecore vibes this fall when wearing this lovely tiered smocked dress, which is perfect for romping in the leaves — or simply running some much-needed errands.
$49.99On Sale: $37.39You Save 25%
Anrabess Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress

ANRABESS Womens Sweater Dress High Neck Long Sleeve Tight Slim Fit Short Mini Dress Sexy Bodycon Fall Trendy Dressy Party Outfits A145zongtuo-XL Brown
ANRABESS
Sweater dresses are obviously *the* fall look, and this bodycon number will flatter just about any silhouette while adding a little sexiness… even without the skin! Pair with tights or leggings underneath for extra warmth, and don’t forget to add the on-page coupon for extra savings.
$66.99On Sale: $39.99You Save 40%
PrettyGarden Women's Fall Knit Pullover Sweater Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Knit Pullover Sweater Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve V Neck Maxi Dress (Apricot,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
This lantern-sleeve maxi dress is a little more elegant than casual, but still supremely comfortable thanks to its soft and stretchy material.
$44.99On Sale: $31.99You Save 29%
Blooming Jelly Women's Plaid Flannel Puff-Sleeve Button-Down Dress

Blooming Jelly Womens Plaid Dress Flannel Puff Sleeve Button Down Shirt Dress Fall Long Sleeve Dresses Mini Dress(Medium,Brown Plaid)
Blooming Jelly
100% autumn vibes is this dress right here, available in a variety of plaid patterns and perfect to rock solo or with your favorite pair of buttery-soft leggings.
$40.99On Sale: $36.99You Save 10%
Kirundo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Floral Print Dress

KIRUNDO Women's 2023 Fall Dresses Casual Long Sleeve Floral Print V Neck Ruffle High Waist Flowy Mini Dress with Belt(Coffee, Large)
KIRUNDO
It’s cottagecore round two with this floral-print flowy mini dress, and even better, you can add two different on-page coupons to stack savings on top of savings!
$39.99
Allegra K Women's Pinafore Dress

Allegra K Women's Overalls Suspenders Halloween V Neck Plaid Houndstooth Pinafore Dress Large Red Black
Allegra K
This pinafore dress is beyond adorable, and will look amazing over a turtleneck for any pumpkin patch photo shoot!
$35.99
PrettyGarden Women's Long Puff-Sleeve Satin Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Spring Long Puff Sleeve Satin Dress V Neck Cocktail Party Belted Short Formal Dresses (Army Green,Large)
PRETTYGARDEN
Made of silky-smooth satin, this high-quality tie-front dress will look equally amazing at a cocktail party or just out for cocktails with the girls. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings!
$39.99
Sampeel Square Neck Babydoll Sweater Dress

Amazon
SAMPEEL
You know we love a square-cut neckline, and this pocketed knit dress is sure to look stunning on a wide range of body shapes. Don’t forget to add the on-page coupon for an extra discount!
$37.99
Allegra K Adjustable Plaid Overall Dress

Allegra K Women's Adjustable Strap Above Knee Plaid Printed Overall Dress Suspender Skirt Small Black-Brown
Allegra K
Get ready to rock the apple orchard in this totes adorbs overall dress — we love all the plaid-tastic patterns!
$35.99
Anrabess Tie Waist Knit Sweater Dress

ANRABESS Sweater Dress for Women 2023 Fall Trendy Long Sleeve Crew Neck A Line Midi Tie Waist Ribed Knit Elegant Swing Bodycon Skater Mini Dress for Wedding Guest 669mibai-S White
ANRABESS
Last but certainly not least, this pullover, tie-waist sweater dress will be the perfect transition piece for fall to the chillier, even sweater-weather-ier winter. Add the on-page coupon for an extra 10% off!
$59.99On Sale: $39.99You Save 33%
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

