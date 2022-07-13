Kyle Richards Recommends This Teeth Whitening Kit — 43% Off for Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you don’t know where to begin your Prime Day shopping journey, why not let Kyle Richards guide you? The Real Housewives OG partnered with Amazon to bring you her absolute favorite picks from the sale event that are worth shelling it out for. She covered everything from fashion to homeware (and even some electronics), but one particular beauty deal stood out.

In her livestream, Richards highlighted the Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Kit as the top teeth whitening kit to buy. Not only does it have her stamp of approval (and thousands of five-star reviews), it may be one of the top steals of the sale at 43% off!

This set comes with 10 treatments of Crest's iconic Whitestrips, along with a handheld blue light which is designed to enhance your results.

This set comes with 10 treatments of Crest’s iconic Whitestrips, along with a handheld blue light which is designed to enhance your results. There’s a strip for both the upper and lower teeth, and after 10 days, you may be able to see the whiter, brighter teeth you’ve always dreamed of! Best of all, the process is incredibly simple. After applying the strips onto clean teeth, place the light in your mouth and turn it on. It will automatically shut off after 10 minutes — then, proceed to leave the strips on for an additional 50 minutes before taking them off. The light helps to loosen up the surface stains on your teeth so the whitening solution on the inside of the strips can work more effectively, which can help speed up the process!

Shoppers say they have seen visible results in as little as three days, and after the full 10-day term, they were totally amazed with their progress. These results can reportedly last up to 36 months, which is just as good as a pricey professional treatment! If you want to go through the process again, all you have to do is pick up another pack of Whitestrips — and you can reuse the light if you want to maintain your pearly white smile. Normally, this set costs a nice chunk of change, but during Prime Day, it’s one of the best deals the retailer is offering!

