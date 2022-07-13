15 Amazon Prime Day Deals for $15 and Under — Up to 79% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Now that the end of Prime Day is approaching (we know — we’re sad too), many of Us have gotten most of our major shopping done. But how can we not resist browsing more deals? Being mindful of budget, we decided to hunt for items priced around the $15 mark to get our last-minute shopping fix in.

Whether you’re looking for some new wardrobe additions, beauty products or home pieces to upgrade your space, we’ve got you covered. Check out these amazing Prime Day steals below and shop guilt-free!

Fashion Deals

This Flattering Ruched Skirt

You can adjust the ties on the sides of this skirt to create the ultimate figure-smoothing ruched effect!

Get the BB DAKOTA Women’s Cinch Skirt (originally $59) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

These Sleek Basic Leggings

Shoppers adore the thick cotton-blend material these leggings are made from, and claim the fit is perfection.

Get the Danskin Women’s Full Length Legging (originally $25) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

This Simple Crop Tank

Tanks like this one are an essential staple we love to stock our wardrobes with!

Get the Butgood Women’s Henley Ribbed Crop Top (originally $13) on sale for $8 at Amazon!

This Bustier-Style Top

The trendy stitching on this cami is seriously trendy and elevates this otherwise basic top!

Get the MISSACTIVER Women’s Contrast Stitch Crop Cami (originally $14) on sale for $9 at Amazon!

This Wrap Cropped Blouse

The style of this top cinches in the waist and is flowy in all the right places for a comfortable fit.

Get the BCBGeneration Women’s Long Sleeve Wrap Style Crop Top (originally $33) on sale for $10 at Amazon!

Beauty Deals

This Bestselling Acne Treatment

If a zit pops up and you want it gone fast, this drying lotion may be able to make it disappear overnight. Even Kylie Jenner is reportedly a fan!

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion (originally $17) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

This Gentle Gel Cleanser

For sensitive sin, this gel cleanser is able to get down into your pores to purify without irritation.

Get the boscia Purifying Cleansing Gel (originally $28) on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Refreshing Water Mist

When you want to give your face a fresh feeling, this facial spray is the way to go!

Get the Avene Eau Thermale Calming Facial Mist (originally $19) on sale for $13 at Amazon!

This Nourishing Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo is infused with oat milk, which leaves your hair feeling soft and smooth as opposed to sticky and crunchy.

Get the Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk (originally $20) on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Nourishing Lip Balm

Relieve dry lips with this lip balm that’s perfectly packaged to make applying it on the go a breeze!

Get the LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm (originally $17) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

Home Deals

This Seriously Popular Candle

You won’t find a lower price on this bestselling jar candle than right now during Prime Day!

Get the Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Scented (originally $31) on sale for $11 at Amazon!

These Useful Food Containers

Store your leftovers, fresh fruits and veggies in these sturdy glass containers!

Get the Amazon Basics Glass Food Storage (originally $23) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

This Rustic Table Topper

This tiny table is the ultimate base for a candle or lamp — and you can also use it to create a beautiful table centerpiece!

Get the Creative Co-Op Paulownia Pedestal (originally $26) on sale for $7 at Amazon!

These Handy Storage Bags

We love that these storage boxes have a clean panel so you don’t have to wonder what’s inside of them. Easy access!

Get the HomeHacks 3-Pack Clothes Storage Set (originally $24) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

These Fun Strip Lights

You can stick these color-changing lights anywhere in your room and create a different ambience in your space!

Get the Govee 16.4ft WiFi LED Strip Lights (originally $21) on sale for $14 at Amazon!

