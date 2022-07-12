Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we were younger, “How to quickly get rid of pimples” was pretty much always our most recent Google search. We tried every method we could find on Yahoo! Answers — and we 100% damaged our skin and made breakouts worse by doing so.

At this point in our lives, we’re far past the toothpaste, hydrogen peroxide, premature popping and lemon juice “treatments.” We know better, first of all, and second of all, a much more effective, faster and more skin-friendly method exists. Pimple patches!

Get the COSRX Acne Pimple Patch, 120 Count (originally $24) for just $12 at Amazon on Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

We were first introduced to these K-beauty pimple patches years ago, and they’re still high on the list of favorites for Us. The drastic difference they’ve made in the size, redness and texture of pimples in one day has been nothing short of astonishing — and we love that they come in different sizes to fit different blemishes!

You can also grab these pimple patches with fewer or more packs and still nab a deal for Prime Day. Get a 72 count, a 96 count or even a 240 count for a great price. The 120 count just has the highest percentage off today!

While these highly-rated COSRX faves are definitely in our shopping cart, there are other pimple patch brands we 100% stand by too, along with spot treatments and acne-focused serums, etc. Looking for your favorite brand — or want to try something new? We’ve rounded up more acne treatment deals we love for Prime Day below!

Best Amazon Prime Day Acne Treatment Deals

