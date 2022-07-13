Prime Day Deals: Desk Chairs and More to Level Up Your WFH Space

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prime Day, part two! We’re still in maximum shopping mode today — we have to be. There are some mega-important finds we can’t skip out on this year. It’s time to finally elevate, organize and cozy up our home office spaces!

This is your moment to nab that ergonomic office chair, cute keyboard or chair cushion you’ve been dreaming of. You’ll use them all at least five days a week, so the value is just going to be too good! Check out our WFH faves on sale this Prime Day below, and remember to shop fast!

Desk Chairs

Our Absolute Favorite: With an ever-climbing number of stellar reviews — and a 30%-off markdown for Prime Day — this swiveling Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair is a must. The mesh is comfy and breathable, the adjustable headrest will do wonders for comfort throughout your workday and the lumbar support will keep your back feeling great!

We Also Love:

Standing Desks

Our Absolute Favorite: Sleek, simple and ready to fit right into your home office, this FlexiSpot Standing Desk was destined to be a fan-favorite. It’s adjustable, so you can sit down and work at it or use the button panel to have it rise up for standing without you have to physically lift it. $50 off for Prime Day!

We Also Love:

Storage Solutions

Our Absolute Favorite: Your home office is, well, in your home, so you want chic pieces that don’t bring down your decor. This black wood Seventable 3-Drawer File Cabinet is a great pick. It has three drawers, space on top and two open storage shelves as well. 20% off for Prime Day!

We Also Love:

Computer Keyboards

Our Absolute Favorite: So pretty! This backlit Punkston TH61 keyboard can be used for work and gaming alike. It can connect to your computer via Bluetooth, and it’s splash-proof for peace of mind. Grab it for 31% off during Prime Day!

We Also Love:

Computer Mice

Our Absolute Favorite: Want to know a secret? This is the exact mouse I’m using right now! The DELUX Vertical Mouse is an ergonomic beauty with rainbow lights, streamlined buttons and a wireless, comfy design. I bought mine last Prime Day and it still works like a charm. Get one for 24% off!

We Also Love:

Electronic Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: Working from home means you pretty much have to have a power strip/surge protector, period. This square One Beat Power Strip is our pick because it not only has three AC outlets, but it also has USB and USB-C ports for all of your devices! Grab it for 28% off!

We Also Love:

Seat Cushions/Lumbar Support

Our Absolute Favorite: Back hurt? Posture suffering? Always uncomfortable? This orthopedic 5 Stars United Seat Cushion is here to save the day. The U-shape contour design and firm memory foam could help seriously offload the pressure from your back, coccyx and legs. 43% off for Prime Day!

Looking for more? Shop more office deals at Amazon here and check out all of Amazon’s top Daily Deals here!

