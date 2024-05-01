Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s perhaps no supermodel in the world with a face as famous as Kate Moss. The ’90s model’s face has been featured on about every fashion magazine cover and ad campaign you could ever imagine. And with a face as iconic as that, it must be protected at all costs — with a really fantastic facial sunscreen.

In a video with Vogue, Moss revealed her cool-girl beauty routine, along with a few wellness hacks. Surprisingly, Moss revealed that sunscreen was new to her regimen and she was influenced to start wearing it by her daughter, Lila Moss. “My daughter tells me off all the time,” Moss said. “‘Mommy, you have to wear sunscreen.’ I do know it’s important.”

A mixture of both beauty and wellness, Moss shared that the first sunscreen she turned to was the Anthelios Mineral Face Sunscreen from French brand La Roche-Posay. If you thought Moss would only have luxury products in her routine, you thought wrong. The drugstore sunscreen can be shopped for just $37 on Amazon.

Get the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Face Sunscreen for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: The $12 Concealer Kendall Jenner Uses in Her French Girl Makeup Routine Is ‘So Nice’ From Chanel to Givenchy, Kendall Jenner has walked shows and been in ad campaigns for both French fashion houses. It’s definitely fair to say that she has access to the best in luxury French beauty at her fingertips. And yet, her French girl makeup routine consists of a $12 drugstore concealer that’s easily shoppable on […]

What keeps Moss’ face shielded is this sunscreen’s SPF 50 protection, made with a mineral base that reflects UV rays away from the skin. It contains the brand’s proprietary Cell-Ox technology, which means that on top of having UVA/UVB protection, it also contains healthy antioxidants for the skin. Another reason we have to assume Moss loves the sunscreen is that it blends seamlessly, has zero white cast, isn’t greasy and leaves a smooth matte finish.

Further than just being supermodel-approved, this sunscreen is also shopper-approved. It’s racked up over 2,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, with several glowing written reviews as well. A favorite in the routine of many shoppers, over 5,000 bottles of the 1.7 oz product were bought last month.

“It’s light, silky, smooth, and unlike many mineral sunscreens, it does not leave a white residue on your skin,” one of the five-star reviewers said. “It’s also quite smoothing and hydrating, so it’s perfect for layering under face creams or makeup. Whoever formulated this was a genius!”

Related: Serena Williams’ Secret to Brighter Skin Is This Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum Serena Williams has always had an ethereal glow about her. It could just be her being a world-famous tennis star, or from living in sunny Florida, or also from spending time with her beautiful family. In fact, it’s probably all of that. But the luxe brightening serum she uses makes her skin shine that much […]

If you want supermodel-worthy sun protection, head on over to Amazon where you’ll find the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Face Sunscreen. It’s a little on the pricier end of drugstore buys, but as this shopper noted, it’s “completely worth it” and “the bottle lasts forever.”

See it: Get the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Face Sunscreen for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from La Roche-Posay here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: The Outset Is Now on Amazon! Scarlett Johansson Shares Her Fave Products From the Skincare Line Nowadays, it seems like every celebrity has launched a beauty brand. However, few are as highly awarded as Scarlett Johansson‘s The Outset. After debuting in 2022, the botanical-based line quickly garnered attention for its no-frills yet effective offerings, and now everything from the line is officially available on Amazon! For Johansson, this was a years-long undertaking, […]