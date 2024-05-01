Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
There’s perhaps no supermodel in the world with a face as famous as Kate Moss. The ’90s model’s face has been featured on about every fashion magazine cover and ad campaign you could ever imagine. And with a face as iconic as that, it must be protected at all costs — with a really fantastic facial sunscreen.
In a video with Vogue, Moss revealed her cool-girl beauty routine, along with a few wellness hacks. Surprisingly, Moss revealed that sunscreen was new to her regimen and she was influenced to start wearing it by her daughter, Lila Moss. “My daughter tells me off all the time,” Moss said. “‘Mommy, you have to wear sunscreen.’ I do know it’s important.”
A mixture of both beauty and wellness, Moss shared that the first sunscreen she turned to was the Anthelios Mineral Face Sunscreen from French brand La Roche-Posay. If you thought Moss would only have luxury products in her routine, you thought wrong. The drugstore sunscreen can be shopped for just $37 on Amazon.
What keeps Moss’ face shielded is this sunscreen’s SPF 50 protection, made with a mineral base that reflects UV rays away from the skin. It contains the brand’s proprietary Cell-Ox technology, which means that on top of having UVA/UVB protection, it also contains healthy antioxidants for the skin. Another reason we have to assume Moss loves the sunscreen is that it blends seamlessly, has zero white cast, isn’t greasy and leaves a smooth matte finish.
Further than just being supermodel-approved, this sunscreen is also shopper-approved. It’s racked up over 2,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, with several glowing written reviews as well. A favorite in the routine of many shoppers, over 5,000 bottles of the 1.7 oz product were bought last month.
“It’s light, silky, smooth, and unlike many mineral sunscreens, it does not leave a white residue on your skin,” one of the five-star reviewers said. “It’s also quite smoothing and hydrating, so it’s perfect for layering under face creams or makeup. Whoever formulated this was a genius!”
If you want supermodel-worthy sun protection, head on over to Amazon where you’ll find the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Face Sunscreen. It’s a little on the pricier end of drugstore buys, but as this shopper noted, it’s “completely worth it” and “the bottle lasts forever.”
