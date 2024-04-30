Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Serena Williams has always had an ethereal glow about her. It could just be her being a world-famous tennis star, or from living in sunny Florida, or also from spending time with her beautiful family. In fact, it’s probably all of that. But the luxe brightening serum she uses makes her skin shine that much brighter.

In an interview with Vogue, the new founder of Wyn Beauty and mother of two shared her simple skincare and makeup routine. And while Williams gave tons of beauty tips and tricks, we couldn’t help but focus on the product that helps give her her gorgeous glow. In the video, Williams reveals she uses the Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum, which aims to fade the look of dark spots and acne spots, as well as brighten the skin.

Though this serum works for everyone, it’s especially great for people of color. This is because it’s made with the brand’s Smart Melanin Technology, which aims to fade dark spots and acne scars without lightening the overall skin tone. The Smart Melanin formula consists of a powerful blend of niacinamide and encapsulated vitamin C, which help to brighten and soothe the skin, fight acne and support collagen production. Then, to help fade the appearance of dark spots and gently resurface the skin, it also has amber algae and papaya and pineapple enzymes.

Williams keeps it simple when it comes to her skincare routine. Before the serum, she cleanses her face with the Dr. Barbara Sturm cleanser, and then uses the La Roche-Posay eye cream on her under eyes. She then applies two to three pumps of the serum to both her face and neck, also targeting the under-eye area.

“I just put it on my ring finger and I apply that lightly under my eyes because that’s a really important area,” Williams said.

On top of being a powerful serum, this product is also good for the environment, as it comes in recyclable packaging. It doesn’t have any of the bad-for-you stuff, meaning it’s vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. It’s also great for all skin types, whether you’re normal, dry, combination or oily.

Ace your skincare routine with the dark spot serum that’s the secret to Williams’ gorgeous glow. Though it’s a little pricey, coming in at $68 on Sephora, this serum serves up some serious power, and thanks to its milky texture, a little will go a long way.

