I first started my skincare journey when I was a teenager, so I never understood why you might need to use Vitamin C in your products. As I grew up (I turn 35 in just two months!) I began to understand its importance – and now it’s a regular part of everything I do for my skin daily. But it took a while to find the right serum for me. Now that I’ve found it though, I don’t plan to let it go. I’m not going to gatekeep, though. I’m about to put you on to one of the best Vitamin C serums you’ll find, and at an incredible price!
The Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Brightening Serum is just $15 right now as part of the Amazon Big Spring Deal sale. It’s a serum that anyone can use to brighten dull skin and add a healthy dollop of Vitamin C to illuminate the skin even further. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can also help increase collagen production and reduce the look of dark spots.
Get the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Brightening Serum at Amazon for $14! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.
This serum is clinical-grade Vitamin C, and it also comes with a spa-grade blend of other ingredients, like tri-peptides to help slow visible signs of anti-aging and to infuse your skin with green tea extract for additional antioxidants. All of this is meant to help you brighten your complexion and increase your skin’s elasticity.
Ever since incorporating this serum in my daily skincare routine, I’ve definitely seen changes for the better after three months. But if you want to try it, you’re going to have to do so for a while – don’t expect overnight results. If you’re patient, however, you just might see a huge difference after sticking to your new routine!
