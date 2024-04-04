Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for something new to supercharge your skincare routine? There are tons of serums and moisturizers and treatments out there to choose from, but only a few that actually do what they promise they will. And you can bet celebs like Jennifer Garner have found them if they’re out there to be found.

The Westman Atelier Skin Activator Serum may very well become your holy grail skincare must-have if you end up trying it. Loved by Garner and even celebs like Michelle Pfeiffer, it’s a bit on the pricier side – but it’s packed with ingredients that are sure to make a huge improvement in your skin in a short amount of time.

Get the Westman Atelier Skin Activator Serum for just $150 at Nordstrom!

It promises hydrated and brighter skin, wrinkle reduction, and increased firmness. It achieves this with niacinamide, peptides, prickly pear extract, and several other ingredients that work in tandem to positively drench your skin in everything it craves on a regular basis to look the best it can.

Buyers who have tried the serum have seen super quick results, too. In fact, one proclaimed they had, amazingly, seen results in just a month. They noted they looked years younger. Now that’s a ringing endorsement if we’ve ever heard one.

If it’s time to try something new and see if you can get some similar results, you might want to head on over to Nordstrom and try out this serum for yourself. See if it delivers the same results for you as it does Garner and Pfeiffer…because, well, have you seen either of them lately? Happy skincare hunting!

