9 Incredible Amazon Prime Day Rug Deals to Shop — Act Fast

There are plenty of different ways to transform the aesthetic of your space, but a new rug is one of the most effective methods. Because they can reach nearly all four corners of a room, they quite literally take over the entire feel of your decor. Plus, they’re likely much more cost-conscious than buying brand new furniture.

Right now, it’s even easier to score a rug on a budget — because Amazon Prime Day is serving Us up so many great deals on top styles. Check out the current offerings below!

This Simple Patterned Rug

The minimalist pattern on this rug is ideal for any person who loves to keep their decor simple without feeling too plain.

Get the Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug (originally $407) on sale for $119 at Amazon!

This Jute Rug

This rug will bring in some carefree, beachy energy to any space — no matter what corner of the world you live in.

Get the nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug (originally $209) on sale for $121 at Amazon!

This Floral Tropical Rug

Who wouldn’t feel happy walking into a room with this rug in the center? The tropical theme is an instant mood-booster — we’re completely in love!

Get the Nourison Aloha IndoorOutdoor Area Rug (originally $204) on sale for $97 at Amazon!

This Geometric Black-and-White Rug

This rug certainly makes a bold impression, and will act as the perfect contrast to a space with a warmer theme.

Get the Nicole Miller New York Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug (originally $155) on sale for $92 at Amazon!

This Blue Boho Rug

We’re obsessed with the dreamy blues throughout this classic boho pattern!

Get the Home Dynamix Boho Andorra Transitional Damask Area Rug (originally $100) on sale for $58 at Amazon!

This Classic Persian-Style Rug

The intricate pattern on this rug is totally timeless, and we adore the bright pops of color incorporated throughout!

Get the Loloi II Loren Collection LQ-15 Terracotta Area Rug (originally $359) on sale for $63 at Amazon!

This Soft Patterned Rug

This rug is ideal if you like the look of traditional patterned rugs — but want a softer feel thanks to the faded effect.

Get the Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Gray Area Rug (originally $193) on sale for $78 at Amazon!

This Warm Geometric Rug

Snag the warm and cozy feel of a local coffee shop with this neutral rug!

Get the Unique Loom Barista Collection Modern Area Rug (originally $372) on sale for $163 at Amazon!

This Muted Grey Rug

If you’re looking for a rug that’s understated and doesn’t distract from the other pieces in your living room, this grey option is the ultimate choice.

Get the nuLOOM Contemporary Thigpen Area Rug (originally $109) on sale for $78 at Amazon!

