Best Food Storage Containers & Organizers on Amazon

We derive a very particular joy from organizing our spaces to make each corner of our homes feel clean and aesthetically pleasing. When we put in the effort to keep everything tidy, we feel better about ourselves — especially when it comes to our closets. But here’s the thing: We also feel the same way about the kitchen! The most important organization efforts start in the fridge and pantry, and you need the right food storage containers to get the job done. Are you clueless about where to start when it comes to keeping the kitchen organized? Allow Us to explain the importance of containers below!

Why Buy Food Containers?

Containers don’t just separate your food in an organized fashion so that they’re easier to reach and find, they can also keep your food fresher for longer! The airtight tops of containers keep air out that may help make foods spoil faster, and also keep odors from escaping and crossing over with different foods. Additionally, they free up space in the pantry and refrigerator — and they’re also valuable for meal prep. If you’re looking to save time and money, meal prep is a valuable tool. Having the appropriate containers makes meal preparation at the beginning of the week easier than ever!

Our Top Pick

The absolute best container set to pick up if you’re only looking buy one is this option from Pyrex. It contains a variety of different sizes to give you plenty of choices, and they’re each made from high-quality glass that’s durable. You can use them for pretty much any food item you want to store in both your fridge and freezer!

Types of Containers

No surprise here: There are a variety of containers that you can use for different items. First of all, containers come in a ton of shapes and sizes, so you should be able to find one for everything from dips to main courses. If you want a container that won’t transfer smell between different uses, glass is the best way to go — but plastic containers are just as solid. That said, we would suggest going for glass if storing cooked foods and opt for plastic containers for dry products. There are also containers that essentially act as shelves for the fridge and freezer so you can use up more space in both areas and easily access your items. Below, we broke down our top picks for different storage containers that you can use in every part of your kitchen that may make your life easier on the daily!

Best Food Storage Containers

Best for Leftovers

The different sizes available with this particular container set are great for leftovers of any kind. If you have extra dressing from a salad, for example, there are containers for that — and there are larger ones which can keep leftover pasta, meats and other main dishes fresh. They’re made from glass and come with airtight plastic lids that you can use in both the fridge and freezer! Plus, the lids are freezer, microwave and top-rack dishwasher safe.

Best for Meal Prep

These containers are excellent for meal prep because the plastic material is lightweight — you can easily throw them in your backpack or tote if you’re on the go. They won’t add too much extra weight to your bag and the sleek design can fit into tighter spaces. We also love that you get both single and double compartment containers with this set. Hello, variety! The current $24 price tag is seriously affordable — and without the lid, they are microwave-safe!

Best for Freezer

No more throwing your frozen foods all over the place in your freezer! You won’t have to go searching for a particular fruit for your smoothie or whatever else you’re digging out with this super handy freezer divider. This one measures in at 15 inches long and comes with several plastic inserts that you can adjust to fit different items. There’s also a handle on the side to help you pull it out easily!

Best Airtight Pantry Container

Create the organized, aesthetically pleasing pantry of your dreams with these containers! With this set, you will get four different sizes that you can use to store dry goods like cereals, nuts, loose candy or pastas. Each plastic container comes with a silicone enforced lock top to make sure your foods stay fresh. This set also comes with reusable labels that you can use to identify each container. As these are for dry items, they are not suitable for microwave use.

Best for Organizing

These bins can completely transform your fridge! You can use them to store whatever you want — be it fresh fruits, different drinks or snacks all in their own dedicated places. The size of these containers makes them incredibly easy to fit any size refrigerator. Containers like this are also fantastic because they allow you to utilize the back of your fridge so your items won’t be as hard to access. With these containers, all you have to do is slide it out and back. Given the context they are used for, they are also not suitable for microwave use.

