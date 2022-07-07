Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our nighttime skincare routine is a sacred ritual. Gently applying serums, creams and cleansers is the ultimate act of self-care! And since we’re always rushing in the morning, it makes sense to save the time-consuming steps for the evening. We love using potent products before bed and seeing radiant results the next day. It’s like putting a tooth under your pillow as a kid and waking up to a dollar bill!

With that mentality in mind, we just discovered a bestselling night cream that works its magic while you sleep! Tula’s Overnight Repair Treatment is an anti-aging powerhouse, combating wrinkles and improving skin tone. Beauty sleep in a bottle! One shopper even dubbed this cream the “HOLY GRAIL of all moisturizers!” Keep scrolling for all the scoop on this beloved beauty product.

Yearning for a youthful complexion? We’ve got you covered. The Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair Treatment targets signs of premature aging as you catch some Z’s. You’re basically Benjamin Button-ing: going to sleep looking older and waking up looking younger. Formulated with vitamin C, alpha hydroxy acids and priobiotic extracts, this night cream helps brighten and firm skin. Bye-bye, wrinkles! Hello, hydration!

Dermatologist-tested, this Overnight Repair Treatment received The Zoe Report’s 2021 Editor-Approved Award for Best Night Cream. No big deal! This overnight treatment improves the appearance of tone and texture. Plump skin? Yes, please! After just six weeks, 96% of respondents agreed that their skin felt smoother and 93% said that this is the best overnight treatment they’ve ever used!

Celebs and consumers alike are big fans of this beauty brand. Just read these rave reviews for Tula’s night cream! “If you want a face of glass (without needing Botox), then I highly recommend trying this product! It’s extremely hydrating, and the hydration lasts all day! I can’t say enough good things about Beauty Sleep! LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! My favorite TULA Product! A MUST have!!!” Wow! Another shopper said, “My skin feels soft and smooth! I love it.” And the convenient pump makes application easy!

Kick those wrinkles to the curb while you get your beauty sleep with Tula’s top-rated night cream.

