Flawless Face! This Bestselling Tula Primer Blurs Your Skin Like a Filter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Awards season is wrapping up, but our obsession with red carpet style is still in high gear. As much as we admire all the couture looks, our real fascination is with the glam. Just when we thought we had mastered our makeup routine, stars remind Us that we can still step up our beauty game. We never understood how every celeb seems to have the smoothest skin until we discovered primer. And if you’re looking for a moisturizing product that will blur your complexion like you’re the “after” photo in a skincare ad, then we just found the perfect primer for you!

Brought to you by the brand beloved by Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore, Tula’s Filter Primer creates a makeup base that delivers a glowy finish. The buildable, sheer tints act like a filter to blur skin, while the non-tinted primer doubles as a golden illuminizer. Whether you’re wearing this product on its own or under makeup, your skin will look flawless — as if you applied a filter! Get ready for your close-up with this bestselling primer!

Get the Blurring and Moisturizing Primer (Sheerly Tinted) for just $38 at Tula!

Finally a product that gives Us the A-list treatment! Formulated with licorice root to even skin tone and probiotic extracts to maintain skin balance, the Tula Filter Primer primes skin without clogging pores. Each shade of the hydrating tint offers additional benefits: the Cosmos primer combats dark spots, the Magic Hour primer targets discoloration, the Sunrise primer conditions skin and the Luna primer reduces redness.

After just one use, 93% of consumers in a self-assessment agreed that their skin looked more even-toned and felt smoother. And after a month, 90% agreed that their skin felt nourished. The results are real!

Get the Blurring and Moisturizing Primer (Sheerly Tinted) for just $38 at Tula!

With 7,777 reviews (pretty perfect!) on Tula’s website, this filter primer is a beauty bestseller! One customer called it “the best natural primer,” adding, “Smooths out skin and my skin looks younger. No need for makeup!” Another shopper declared, “I am absolutely obsessed with this primer! I have used many other primers nothing comes close to quality of this product! I get so many compliments on my makeup!! I would recommend 10/10.” And yet another reviewer gushed, “I absolutely LOVE this product! I don’t wear make-up. I love a natural look. And at 55, I was looking for something to make me look brighter and more youthful. This is the trick!! I am 100% sold!”

No need to edit your pics with a filter when you have this Filter Primer from Tula! Say hello to smooth skin.

See it! Get the Blurring and Moisturizing Primer (Sheerly Tinted) for just $38 at Tula!

Not for you? Explore more primers here and shop all other products from Tula here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!