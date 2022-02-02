Hello, Clear Skin! These New Maximum Strength Toner Pads Are Next Level

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sick of acne? We know, we know. It’s a rhetorical question. Obviously, if we could snap our fingers and say goodbye to our acne forever, we wouldn’t hesitate to go full Thanos. Unfortunately, the Infinity Stones aren’t real, but our breakouts and acne scars very much are.

Growing up, we were always told to just wash our face, stop touching it and stop trying to pop pimples. Yes, it’s good advice, but we know now that acne is much more complicated than that. No matter what we do, there’s always going to be some sort of powerful force breaking us out. That’s why we need something even more powerful so we can fight back!

Get the Breakout Breakthrough Acne Maximum Strength Biodegradable Toner Pads for just $30 at TULA!

These toner pads are TULA’s newest skincare launch and may be our favorite yet. They’re already collecting great reviews too, with shoppers saying this product leaves their skin “glowy, smooth, and acne-free” and that they “definitely will be buying this again.” Let’s dive into what makes these pads so remarkable!

These toner pads are pH-balancing to keep skin calm while they fight breakouts — all without drying out your skin. One reviewer even called them “rather hydrating”! They’re formulated without alcohol, so that’s a big plus if acne treatments typically dry out your skin. The key ingredients are 2% salicylic acid, which may treat and prevent acne, niacinamide and azelaic acid, which may brighten dark spots and scars from past breakouts, apple cider vinegar, which may help clarify and shrink the appearance of pores, willowherb and pomegranate water for soothing the skin and the proprietary S6Pro Complex, which is a blend of prebiotic and probiotic extracts that may smooth and strengthen skin.

The pads themselves are important as well, as they have a soft texture that may help wipe away impurities and dead skin. They’re also biodegradable, so they’re environmentally-friendly!

If you’re a clean skincare lover, you’re in even more luck with these toning pads, as they’re made with no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehyde, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, triclosan, synthetic fragrances, gluten, silicone, dimethicone or dairy. They’re also cruelty-free, as is everything TULA makes!

To use one of these pads, just wipe it over the affected area of your skin after cleansing. The brand recommends starting by using one pad every other day, gradually increasing to every day as your skin adjusts. Each purchase comes with 30 pads, so you can totally get up to two months out of it! You can sign up for auto-delivery as well so you never run out — and to save 15% and get free shipping!

