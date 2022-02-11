Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it just Us, or have you also been feeling extra dry in this winter weather? Our once-smooth skin is now cracked and brittle, and we’re lathering on hand cream like it’s sunscreen at the beach. If only we still had our summer glow! Our shelves are fully stocked with the most popular lotions and potions on the market, but nothing seems to give Us the radiance we crave.

When it comes to beauty recommendations, we trust our celebrity sources. A-listers have prime access to the most coveted products, along with inside scoop from the best dermatologists in the business. All it took was a suggestion from Jenna Dewan to majorly shake up our skincare routine. During a Q&A on Instagram stories, the Step Up star shared her favorite vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand. “@Tula!” the World of Dance host responded. “Love their products, especially the sunscreen and sugar scrub.”

One virtual deep dive later, we discovered that the Tula exfoliating sugar scrub is exactly the product we’ve been missing. Keep reading to learn more about this award-winning scrub!

Get the So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub for just $32 at Tula!

Named the Best Facial Scrub by Allure 2020 Best of Beauty Awards, the Tula Exfoliating Sugar Scrub rejuvenates your skin. The gentle facial scrub exfoliates excess oil, buildup and debris to reveal brighter skin. Formulated with probiotic extracts and superfoods, this sugar scrub softens and smooths skin. And did we mention it smells absolutely incredible? Think the tropical vacation of your dreams.

Based on a self-assessment of 32 subjects, 100% agreed that their skin looked purified after just one application. And after one week of using this exfoliating sugar scrub, 100% agreed their skin looked and felt smoother and brighter.

This bestselling sugar scrub is not just a winner with awards but also with rave reviews! “AMAZING quality,” one shopper declared. “I am obsessed with the scent. Best exfoliating scrub ever!” Another customer said, “Smells great and keeps my skin super radiant and smooth.” And one reviewer who suffers from dry skin shared, “I am already seeing a difference! Right after I use it my skin is instantly smoother and brighter!”

The Tula So Polished Sugar Scrub works on all skin types, from oily to sensitive. If moisturizers aren’t doing the trick, try this exfoliant instead. Glow from within just like Dewan with this skincare salve!

