77% of Users Said Acne Scars Faded After Just 1 Week Using This Serum

If you’ve struggled with acne, surely you know that the problems don’t stop once your pimples are gone. Some people are lucky and don’t see any blemish remnants, but others may be left with scarring that’s just as stubborn as the acne itself. Of course, then you have to tackle acne scars with an entirely new approach — with different products to make your skin look totally clear again!

When scarring is concerned, the goal is to even out your skin tone — and the key to achieving that may lie in vitamin C. When applied topically, it can help to brighten up your skin and in turn fade dark spots like acne scarring, according to WebMD. Vitamin C skincare products come in many forms, but if you’re looking to snag quick results, this serum from Tula may be what you need!

This serum is powered by a 10% triple vitamin C complex, which combines two different types of vitamin C that work to alleviate skin dullness and improve its overall tone. There’s actually also a third form of vitamin C that’s designed to help protect your skin from damage from environmental stressors. Clearly, this is a seriously powerful serum that utilizes vitamin C to its full potential!

The bottle is also packed with prebiotics and probiotics, in addition to naturally-derived extracts that may help it work that much better. All of the ingredients link up to make skin appear smoother and more nourished, while maintaining its sense of balance. You can use it twice a day, in the morning and at night, to see the best possible results — but make sure you’re using an SPF in the daytime to protect your skin from sun damage.

Now, let's talk about the potential results you can get from this serum, shall we? In a six week study, participants were able to see major skin improvements in just one week! In fact, 77% said that they saw their acne scarring and dark spots noticeably faded, while 96% claim that their skin appeared more radiant overall. And in six weeks, as you can imagine, these results only got better! So many happy shoppers highly recommend this serum, but if you want to try something else, we're also fans of Olay's formula, Obagi's powerful vitamin C serum and Sunday Riley's cult-favorite serum!

