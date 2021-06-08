Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve ever had to pack on tons and tons of concealer or different eye-brightening products to make yourself appear less tired, you know how much of a pain it can be. Wearing makeup is fun, but in these situations, it’s a bit of a drag!

Quite frankly, we’re all in dire need of a product that can instantly make Us look more awake and improve our complexions over time. We also want a brightening product that’s easy to use — and by some miracle, this cooling eye balm from Tula Skincare hits all of those marks!

Get the Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm for $30, available from Tula Skincare!

The eye area is one of the most sensitive areas of the face, which is why it truly shows signs of fatigue. Luckily, dark circles, puffiness and all of the other pesky signs of tiredness that are hard to conceal can reportedly be taken care of with a simple swipe of the Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm!

This formula helps moisturize the under-eyes and lock in much-needed hydration, while nourishing, plumping and firming the skin as it helps smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. It’s a product that anyone can use if their complexion needs a boost, and it provides plenty of benefits with regular use. After just one week, 93% of users said their eyes looked less puffy, 90% said they looked more awake and 90% also said they felt their under-eye area appeared less dull and more even-toned!

Get the Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm for $30, available from Tula Skincare!

The best part? You don’t have to wait an entire week to see this eye balm working — you may see results after just one use! Your complexion and under-eye region may immediately look brighter and more hydrated once this product is a part of the equation.

The balm has a universally flattering translucent rosy color that also works as a highlighter! Apply it to your brow bone, cheekbones, the tip of the nose and your cupid’s bow to give your face a glowy, illuminated look that’s bound to collect compliments. What’s also great about this eye balm is that you can re-apply it throughout the day over your makeup if you need a touch-up or feel like you’re starting to look tired. Exhaustion isn’t necessarily the cutest look — but now there’s officially no need to stress!

See it: Get the Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm for $30, available from Tula Skincare!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the skincare and beauty products available from Tula Skincare!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!