This Instant Eyelift Serum May Start Working in Just 90 Seconds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If money and safety were no issue, many shoppers would potentially indulge in some sort of cosmetic treatment — or at least read up on pricey products that have similar effects. There are numerous pesky problems that haunt Us all, and one of the more common issues occurs around the eye area where the skin is especially sensitive.

It’s often not noticeable to others — but chances are, you’ve spent extra time staring in the mirror and wondering why wrinkles have popped up around your eyes or why there’s a slight sag in the skin. Of course, there are dermatological procedures to combat this, but we’re here to talk about alternatives to going under the knife or getting injectables. This product is said to have eye-lifting properties, so start taking notes if that’s of interest!

Get the Beverly Hills Liquid Miracle Instant Facelift and Eye Serum Treatment for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Enter the Liquid Miracle eye serum from Beverly Hills! This product may provide the effects of an eye-lifting procedure for far less funds than a professional-grade treatment. It’s a tightening serum that starts working in just 90 seconds! Shoppers claim that they “religiously” use this product every morning to give their face a well-rested look. It doesn’t just help with wrinkles and sagging skin — this serum can also assist with dark circles!

One reviewer, who had searched tirelessly for eye treatments over the years, notes that they’ve never found one that works as well as this option from Beverly Hills! They state that it “works wonders,” making it a true “miracle in a bottle.”

Get the Beverly Hills Liquid Miracle Instant Facelift and Eye Serum Treatment for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

The praise doesn’t stop there. One shopper even says that this serum made them look “20 years younger,” which is seriously impressive! If you’ve had difficult finding an eye product that gets you actual results in a short period, this treatment from Beverly Hills is one to potentially invest in. It’s all about putting your best face forward!

See it: Get the Beverly Hills Liquid Miracle Instant Facelift and Eye Serum Treatment for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Beverly Hills and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists, packaging, products, product images, and/or stated or visual results. We recommend that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming any product. Content on this site is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed healthcare professional. Information and statements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!