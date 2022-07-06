100% of Testers Say This Eye Balm Improved Their Skin Texture

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always looking for the best eye creams, balms and serums, because when it comes to skincare, addressing the eye area is of the utmost importance. The skin around your eye is more delicate and prone to showing signs of aging — and we just can’t stand waking up to dark circles and puffiness!

Not every product does it all, but when it comes to this TULA eye balm, asking for every benefit all at once just doesn’t seem so unrealistic anymore. This “do-it-all eye cream” comes in the form of a magical little stick, and it’s one of our absolute favorite beauty finds right now!

Get the 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm for just $38 at TULA! Sign up for auto-delivery to save 15% and get free shipping!

This eye balm contains squalene, caffeine, apple and watermelon to hydrate and firm skin around the eyes, aiming to decrease puffiness as well. Meanwhile, cocoa seed extracts work to provide antioxidant protection, which is super important for keeping a youthful appearance. Speaking of anti-aging abilities, this balm formula also contains peptides and collagen to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles!

In a self-assessment study with 31 subjects, 100% of users agreed that this eye balm not only improved their skin texture, but that their eye area looked and felt smoother and even felt replenished after four weeks. Wondering if the results would be the same for you? It’s likely! This balm was designed for all skin types, from oily, to dry, to super sensitive!

This eye balm is clean, leaving out typical nasties like sulfates and parabens, as well as cruelty-free. It’s also dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic. We also just have to say how much we love the stick form. So easily portable! Worried about the glide? Simply hold it against your skin for a few seconds to lightly warm it up!

Reviewers love this eye balm so much, they’re also using it on their forehead lines, between their brows and around their mouth and nose. They say it’s “a staple,” one even proclaiming, “I’m addicted to this stuff.” Even shoppers with ultra-sensitive eye areas say they experienced “not one single irritation or reaction.” People are also commenting on the “gently cooling” feeling on their skin and how “very hydrating” the formula is. We see many also appreciating how it’s not heavy, greasy or pasty!

Love this idea of this eye balm so much you want it for the rest of your face? Check out this duo featuring this balm and a 24/7 moisturizer to save 24%!

