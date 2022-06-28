Hailey Bieber Uses This Exact Mascara for a ‘Fresh-Looking’ Makeup Moment

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to Hailey Bieber, there’s a lot to envy. The fresh-faced model is the queen of street style, sporting the most fashion-forward looks like it’s her off-duty job. And let’s not forget that she’s married to Justin Bieber, so she probably gets private serenades whenever she wants (the pop star even named a song after his wife!). Plus, the natural beauty has the most radiant complexion. Hailey just launched her highly-anticipated skincare line Rhode, featuring products that give you that dewy glazed donut glow. Oh, and it’s already sold out.

While we can’t currently get our hands on any of products from Bieber’s beauty brand, we can score another one of her makeup must-haves. In a recent episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, the founder shared her date night makeup routine, including her go-to mascara: Mac Cosmetics Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara. Hailey’s pro tip? Apply mascara to your top lashes only. “I feel like it’s more fresh-looking,” she said.

Since she’s all about a minimalistic makeup look, this mascara is clearly an essential. Available now at Nordstrom!

The Mac Cosmetics Mac Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara is a lightweight mascara that dramatically defines lashes with a petite brush. It’s also waterproof, a.k.a. cry-proof — if you tend to tear up during sad movies or weep at weddings, this is the mascara for you.

Formulated for long-lasting wear up to 16 hours, this mascara is perfect for busy gals on the go. The advanced lifting technology lengthens lashes for beautifully illuminated eyes. The small bristles reach even your tiniest hairs in the corner of your eyes or bottom lashes. Flake-proof, smudge-proof and sweat-resistant, this mascara is also ideal during outdoor activities. No more raccoon eyes! The blackest black color is classic and edgy, adding dark dimension to your eyelashes.

According to one satisfied shopper, “This is the BEST mascara! It lengthens and separates–and DOESN’T smudge.” Another reviewer reported, “From zero to false looking lashes in 1 coat! I have always had to pile on the mascara with other name brand mascaras! Not this one! Great for length!” And this shopper said, “Does NOT give you raccoon eyes and stays in place. Love the wand, easy on lower lashes (no clumping) and ‘tight’ spaces.”

To find out why celebs and customers alike consider this mascara their all-time favorite, shop this popular product from Nordstrom now!

Not for you? Explore more from Mac here and shop all other makeup from Nordstrom here!

