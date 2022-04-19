11 of the Best Hypoallergenic Eyeliners for Sensitive Eyes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for the best hypoallergenic eyeliners in all of beauty? We get it. Sensitive eyes can make makeup a pain — sometimes even literally. If you apply eyeliner and your eyes start tearing, itching, turning red and stinging, you may need to start specifically shopping for hypoallergenic options instead. You could be having a reaction (contact dermatitis) to an ingredient. Same goes for if you wear contacts!

We’re talking liners with clean ingredients from trustworthy brands that design their cosmetics specifically to have fewer potential allergens. We’ll get more into what that means below.

How Did We Pick the Best Hypoallergenic Eyeliners?

It’s important to note that there are no specific guidelines or standards brands must follow to call their products “hypoallergenic.” That’s why we made sure to closely examine the ingredients for what was included — and what wasn’t. For example, it’s best to avoid common allergens like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, artificial synthetic fragrances, mineral oil, talc, formaldehyde and carbon black, as explained by Dr. Jaimie Glick.

If you specifically think you may have an allergy, it’s also great to find the phrase “allergy-tested” on the label. “Allergy-tested [means] the brand must pass a 50-person Human Repeated Insult Patch Test,” according to cosmetic chemist Ginger King!

Of course, we also searched for different types of eyeliners! Liquid, gel, pencil, black, colorful, metallic, etc. Check out our finds below!

11 of the Best Hypoallergenic Eyeliners

1. Honest Beauty Liquid Eyeliner

For a Tear-Free Cat Eye

Jessica Alba‘s incredible clean beauty brand did it again with this liquid liner. It has a thin tip so you can nail that winged cat eye, claiming to last up to eight hours without smudging or flaking. It’s specifically labeled hypoallergenic, leaving parabens, carbon black pigment, silicones and PEGs out of the formula!

Pros:

Dermatologist-tested, ophthalmologist-tested, EGW-certified

100% tree-free paper carton

Cons:

Eight-hour wear time isn’t as long as some other liners

Available at: Target, Ulta

2. Almay Eyeliner Pencil

Ultra-Affordable Find

This smooth mechanical pencil’s got it all: a super low price, a built-in sharpener and a hypoallergenic, clean bill of health. It’s free of fragrance and it’s even made with vitamin E, making it super skin-friendly!

Pros:

Dermatologist-tested, ophthalmologist-tested

Cruelty-free

Cons:

Hard to find all color options

Available at: Amazon, Walmart

3. W3ll People Fresh Lines Liquid Eyeliner

Soothing Formula

This felt-tip liquid liner is infused with plant-based ingredients like aloe and rosemary specifically to soothe delicate and sensitive eyes and skin. We love this eyeliner because it was actually dermatologist-developed!

Pros:

Free of parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, gluten and animal products

Water-resistant and smudge-resistant

Cons:

May be more difficult to use for liquid liner beginners

Available at: Target, Ulta, Credo Beauty

4. Mineral Fusion Eye Pencil

Velvety Smooth

Some eyeliner pencils require a heavy hand, which just ends up leaving your eyes irritated. This one, however, glides on “like velvet” and includes a calming mix of chamomile, meadowfoam and vitamin E. We love Mineral Fusion because we can shop confidently knowing all of the brand’s products are hypoallergenic!

Pros:

Free of parabens, phthalates, gluten, fragrance, talcum and other toxic ingredients

Five shades

Cons:

Needs a sharpener (not included)

Available at: Amazon, Target, Walmart

5. LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp

Our Stamp of Approval

Have trouble with winging your liner? It’s tough, even with years of experience! That’s why we’re obsessed with eyeliner pens that have built-in wing stamps. So easy! You even get two of these double-sided pens per purchase!

Pros:

100% waterproof

Available in two sizes

Cons:

Black is the only available shade

Available at: Amazon

6. ILIA Clean Line Gel Liner

The Best of Both Worlds

This clean liner was designed to have “the precision of a pencil with the ease of a gel.” We love how ILIA specifically explains why this liner opts for charcoal rather than carbon black, noting how carbon black “should be avoided whenever possible”!

Pros:

Free of carbon black, gluten and cyclomethicone

Blendable, but budge-proof once set

Cons:

Only comes in two shades

Available at: ILIA, Sephora, Amazon

7. Wander Beauty Skyliner Automatic Gel Eyeliner

Highly-Pigmented, Highly-Recommended

This gel pencil liner is made with jojoba seed oil and olive fruit oil to “hydrate and soothe the upper and lower lash line.” It’s creamy, cruelty-free and free of fragrance, gluten, parabens and phthalates. Shoppers say they’re “obsessed”!

Pros:

Built-in sharpener

Three shades, including a pretty plum

Cons:

Over $20

Available at: Dermstore, Amazon, Walmart

8. Pixi by Petra Endless Silky Waterproof Pencil Eyeliner

Going for the Gold

This hypoallergenic, metallic liner pencil is made with no mineral oils, preservatives, formaldehyde, phthalates and more. We love the Pure24K shade for some serious glam, but we also love that it’s not the only option!

Pros:

Waterproof

10 color options

Cons:

One shopper noted they ran out quickly

Available at: Target

9. Charlotte Tilbury Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo

Double the Fun

Two colors in one pencil? Yes, please! Save space on your vanity and make your eyes seriously pop. This two-sided liner is ophthalmologically-tested and has a very high “sensitive skin friendly” rating in the reviews. The matte and metallic color combinations are just the best!

Pros:

Smudge-proof, waterproof, humidity-proof — claims to last up to 16 hours

Shoppers say each side is “smooth as melted butter”

Cons:

Does contain mica

Available at: Charlotte Tilbury, Sephora

10. Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Liquid Gel Eyeliner

Designer Eyes

Nothing like having some Marc Jacobs on your makeup shelf! This metallic cranberry shade is gorgeous, but the ingredients might be the most gorgeous of all. The liner is free of sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde, coal tar, gluten, mineral oil and more!

Pros:

Waterproof

Currently on sale

Cons:

May be a little hard to remove

Available at: Sephora

11. Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner

Allergy-Tested

If you know or think you have an allergy to many eyeliners, then we’d have to recommend this oil-free one. It’s allergy-tested! It’s also ophthalmologist-tested and dermatologist-tested, approved for those with sensitive eyes and contacts. And yes, it’s free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates!

Pros:

Comes with precision brush

Up to 24-hour waterproof wear

Cons:

Using an eyeliner pot and brush may take practice

Available at: Target, Amazon, Walmart, Ulta

Other Hypoallergenic Eyeliners We Love

Looking for more of our recommended picks? Check out other products below:

