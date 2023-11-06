If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
19 Best Liquid Eyeliners for Beginners and Pros Alike
What does the best liquid eyeliner look like? For most of Us, it would look something like this: a razor-sharp tip, a smooth, buttery formula, a matte finish, zero smudging and flaking and non-toxic ingredients. Unfortunately, there isn’t a product that ticks all of those boxes — yet. Smudge and flake-proof formulas tend to have potentially irritating and toxic fragrances, preservatives or colorants. On the other hand, “clean” formulas (those which contain zero toxic ingredients) tend not to have the same staying power and smudge more easily. To put it plainly, the world of liquid eyeliners can be a frustrating one.
Still, a few brands get pretty close to perfect. No product will satisfy every customer, but if you select a formula based on your goals — whether that’s a perfect cat eye, a formula that lasts 10 hours or clean ingredients — you will absolutely find a product in our list that will keep you happy. Below, check out our list of the best liquid eyeliners based on application, staying power, ingredients, price and availability.
Finding the Best Liquid Eyeliner: A Buyer’s Guide
As more celebrities create their own makeup lines and existing companies pump out new products, the market for liquid eyeliners is becoming increasingly saturated. This makes it very difficult to select a liquid liner. How do you choose one product when 20 of them promise the same luxurious experience?
Before you throw in the towel and pick the first liner that looks decent, we suggest that you narrow down your choices by thinking of your goals. If you only want liners with a matte finish, you can eliminate a substantial number of products from your final selection. Selecting products which contain only the cleanest ingredients will cut down your choices even more. In the end, you can hopefully focus on just two or three products before making a final decision. This will have a much better chance of meeting your expectations and walking away satisfied. To help you on your journey to achieve the perfect look, keep the following factors in mind.
When choosing a liquid eyeliner, keep these five factors in mind.
Staying Power
If you plan to wear your makeup through a day of sweat and water activities, a waterproof formula is a must. However, not every waterproof formula has an impressive “staying power” — meaning they don’t last very long without smudging or flaking. It’s therefore important to look for reviews which state the liner lived up to the expectations. This will help you find products that are truly long-lasting.
Ingredients
If your main concern is the ingredient list, you have to let go of the idea that your liner will never smudge. Waterproof formulas are waterproof because they contain synthetic ingredients that are harsh on the skin. So, a clean formula won’t have the best staying power, but it may be healthier for you in the long run.
Don’t want to spend a lot of time researching? You don’t have to remember all the potentially hazardous ingredients out there. Instead, just plug the product in question into the EWG Skin Deep database to see its rating.
Finish
What sort of finish do you prefer on your liner — matte, satin or glossy? A matte finish is on trend these days because it creates an everyday, elegant look that doesn’t call too much attention to itself. Still, satin and glossy finishes have their moments, especially if you are wearing dramatic eyeshadow or glitter.
Price
While a few products in our guide cost upwards of $20, most fall between $8 and $15. This is an excellent price range in which to shop, because you can still get a lot of bang for your buck and achieve a beautiful cat eye. And if a product doesn’t meet your expectations, you can rest easy knowing you didn’t spend a fortune on it.
There are three types of liquid eyeliners: matte, satin and glossy finish.
Matte
An eyeliner with a matte finish is one that dries matte — meaning it has a low gloss percentage and reflects less light than other formulas. A matte finish is subtle, flattering and versatile because you can pair it with many makeup looks.
Satin
A liquid eyeliner with a satin finish has a medium sheen, meaning it reflects a bit more light than a matte liner. (Satin is between matte and glossy.) It offers a slight shine to it, which may appeal to people who want to draw a little extra attention to their eyes.
Glossy
An eyeliner with a glossy finish is one that has a shiny, “loud” appearance. Glossy eyeliners draw attention to themselves, which is ideal for someone who wants a festive look without going through the trouble of using eyeshadow. Though glossy liners are less popular these days, they always have their place in the world of eye makeup.
Best Overall: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
Pros
- Doesn’t transfer
- Matte finish
- Versatile
Cons
- Expensive
- Thicker brush
- Takes a while to dry
Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, have hooded eyelids or struggle with oily skin, the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner is our top choice for you. The phthalate free, paraben free and hypoallergenic formula glides on smoothly and dries to a matte finish. Designed to last over eight hours without flaking or smudging, this is a go-to product for many a makeup influencer.
Some reviewers note that it takes a while for this liner to dry and it can therefore smudge before fully drying. While the brush is thin, it is not extremely thin or long — making it a little difficult to achieve a thin cat eye. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) rates the ingredients as moderate in terms of irritants and toxicity. Indeed, the formula contains one ingredient in particular that raises eyebrows: Black No. 2 (color index number 77266), a colorant and a potential carcinogen, according to extensive research.
Best Runner-Up: NYX Epic Ink Vegan Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- No smudging
- Easy to use
- Precision tip
Cons
- May smudge depending on skin products
- Flakes after 8+ hours
- Moderate risk for irritants and toxicity
In terms of quality for price, the NYX Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner can’t be beat. The formula is smooth, dark black and truly waterproof, meaning it will last eight-plus hours without smudging or flaking. When it does finally start to come off, reviewers note that it flakes rather than smudges — which they find is easier to fix.
Bear in mind that this liner is liquid-y, so it is not forgiving if you have a shaky hand or are a beginner. The products you use on your skin may also decrease the staying power of this formula, leading to smudging or premature flaking. The EWG rates this product as moderate for irritants and toxicity.
Best Drugstore Pick: L’Oréal Infallible Grip Precision Felt Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Versatile felt tip
- Glides on
- Lasts 8+ hours
Cons
- Potentially toxic ingredients
- Dries out after a month
- May smudge depending on skin products
With a flexible yet strong, elongated and thin brush, the L’Oréal Infallible liner makes customizing your cat eye a breeze. The felt tip allows you to create thin or thick lines and the formula glides onto the lid effortlessly. Plus, it is waterproof and lasts over eight hours without smudging or flaking.
Most reviewers agree that this formula doesn’t irritate the skin or the eyes, though it receives a moderate rating in terms of irritation and toxicity. Questionable ingredients include fragrance, preservatives and Black No. 2. In addition, the product tends to dry out after a month or so.
Best Runner-Up Drugstore Pick: Maybelline Master Precise All-Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Versatile
- Matte finish
- Lasts 8+ hours
Cons
- Hard to remove
- Easy to smudge before it dries
- Dries out after a month
Looking for a matte finish that rivals the Rare Beauty liquid liner? Consider Maybelline’s Master Precise All-Day liner. The long-lasting formula withstands humidity and sweat for over eight hours, and the thin felt tip makes it easy to create thin or thick lines.
Keep in mind that most liquid liners with felt tips dry out quickly, and the Maybelline Master Precise is no exception. Reviewers complain that it dries out after a month or so of use. The EWG rates this formula as moderate in terms of potential irritation and toxicity, primarily because it contains Black No. 2.
Best Budget: Wet n Wild Mega Last Breakup Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner
Pros
- Affordable
- Smooth application
- Lasts 8+ hours
Cons
- May leak during first application
- Potentially toxic ingredients
- Dries out after a month
For an inexpensive product, the Wet n Wild is a top contender. It has a brush tip with a pen-like style, making it easy to apply. The liner also flows more easily out of the brush than other drugstore options, which dramatically reduces the chance that the applicator will skip across your lid as you apply the product.
In wear tests, the Wet n Wild liquid liner stayed without smudging for over eight hours. However, the package instructs you to shake it before using, which reviewers have said leads to leakage. The irritation and toxicity levels are rated as moderate, thanks to the formula’s fragrance, preservatives and inclusion of Black No. 2.
Best Splurge: Lauren Conrad Beauty the Eyeliner
Pros
- Thin, precise brush
- Glides on like butter
- Lightweight feel
Cons
- Not available at most retailers
- May smudge
- Not as pitch black as other products
If you’re looking for precision, Lauren Conrad’s Beauty the Eyeliner comes to mind. This underrated liquid liner features a thin, precise brush that glides across the eyelid. The formula is almost like butter, making it easy to create a classy, thin cat eye.
Since this eyeliner is not waterproof, its staying power is not as strong as many waterproof drugstore brands. And though it is high-end, the formula has a moderate rating in terms of irritants and toxicity levels, especially because it contains Black No. 2.
Best Waterproof: L’Oréal Infallible Flash Cat Eye Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Smooth application
- Rich dark black
- Matte finish
Cons
- Dries out after a month
- Moderate toxicity
- Formula flakes after frequent use
If you’re looking for a waterproof liner with a very rich pigment, consider L’Oréal’s Infallible Flash Cat Eye liner. The thin, flexible brush makes it easy to apply the product. In addition, the cap has a wing-tip applicator to help beginners.
While most buyers have a great experience with this product, some note that the tube dries out quickly. Others say the application isn’t as smooth depending on the eyeshadow or skincare products worn underneath. The formula has a moderate rating for irritants and toxicity, primarily because it uses Black No. 2.
Best Runner-Up Waterproof: Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner
Pros
- Satin finish (semi-shiny)
- Lasts 10+ hours
- Versatile brush
Cons
- Moderate toxicity levels
- Not pitch black
- Difficulty dispensing formula
The Maybelline Hyper Easy waterproof liner is a top pick among makeup artists because of its staying power. This product won’t break down on long, humid days. Plus, the brush-tip pen style is comfortable, familiar and easy to use.
Some reviewers wish that this liner were a darker shade — the pitch black is not as black as they had hoped. The brush also doesn’t dispense the liquid formula as easily as other brushes, which means the application process could take a while. The toxicity levels for this formula are moderate.
Best for a Cat Eye: Profusion Cosmetics WING IT Superfine Eyeliner
Pros
- Thin, precise brush
- Smooth application
- Lasts 8+ hours
Cons
- Shiny finish (if you prefer matte)
- Potentially toxic ingredients
- May get sent a “dud”
Looking for the thinnest brush possible to achieve your sharpest cat eye yet? We recommend the Profusion Cosmetics WING IT Eyeliner. The applicator is very precise, making it extremely easy to outline your lashes. Best of all, this formula lasts for over eight hours without flaking or smudging.
This product has a very glossy finish, which many makeup aficionados dislike. In addition, some buyers note that they occasionally receive a “dud,” or a tube of product that is dry before the first application. This eyeliner does not have a toxicity rating yet, though it does contain the potential carcinogen Black No. 2.
Best Runner-Up for a Cat-Eye: Lancôme Idôle Ultra Precise Felt Tip Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Thin, precise tip
- Smooth application
- Satin finish
Cons
- Expensive
- Potentially toxic ingredients
- Satisfaction varies
For a luxurious experience, we recommend the Lancôme Idôle Ultra Precise Liquid Eyeliner. The tip is razor thin, making it the perfect shape for a cat eye. It doesn’t tug on the lid, either, creating a smooth application experience. The finish is satin (semi-glossy), and during wear tests, this product lasted 12+ hours.
For the first few uses, you may need to shake the liner vigorously so enough product coats the felt tip. In addition, some users found that it didn’t last a full day and smudged. This product is not yet rated for toxicity or irritation, but it contains the potential carcinogen Black No. 2.
Best for Beginners: Wet n Wild MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Our most affordable pick
- Easy to remove
- Rich pigment
Cons
- Not waterproof
- Liquid-y application
- Potentially toxic ingredients
If you need a beginner-friendly eyeliner before you try the expensive stuff, we recommend Wet n Wild’s MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner. It retails for just $3.28 and has a dark black color that applies smoothly. In addition, it is easy to remove if you mess up.
A word of warning: Since this product is easy to remove, it smudges easily and takes a while to dry. Also, this formula contains Black No. 2, a potential carcinogen. It is low down on the list of ingredients, but something to keep in mind.
Best Clean Formula: Ilia Clean Line Liquid Liner
Pros
- Vegan, clean ingredients
- Smooth application
- Precision tip
Cons
- Expensive
- May smudge
- Dries out after 6 weeks
Worried about applying potential irritants and carcinogens to your skin? Try Ilia — a brand known for their clean ingredients. The liquid liner has a score of just 1/10 for irritants/toxicity. In terms of application and staying power, this formula glides on smoothly and is easy to fix if you make a mistake. (However, you have to act fast, as it dries somewhat quickly.)
Since this is not a waterproof formula, it is not smudge-proof. The tip is a little thicker than cat-eye lovers may like, but it is flexible, so you can still achieve your desired look. The biggest downside in our opinion? The $28 price tag — though it may be worth it for you.
Best Clean Formula Runner-Up: Honest Beauty Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Vegan, clean ingredients
- Rich pigment
- Thin, flexible brush
Cons
- Smudges from sweat and water
- Takes a while to dry
- Difficult for beginners
The Honest Beauty Liquid Eyeliner takes the cake in terms of the cleanest formula; it is EWG certified, meaning it meets the strictest standards for health and safety. Plus, the rich pigment with a satin finish gives this liner a bold appearance that buyers love.
In terms of performance, however, Ilia has Honest Beauty beat — but only slightly. The flexible tip on the Honest eyeliner creates a beautiful, precise cat eye but the liquid-y formula takes a while to dry and smudges easily. However, the low price point and the excellent ingredient list may make you choose this product over Ilia’s — and we wouldn’t blame you.
Best for Hooded Eyes: KVD Beauty Tattoo Waterproof Liner
Pros
- Vegan and cruelty free
- Quick dry time
- Precise tip
Cons
- Expensive
- Potentially toxic ingredients
- Reviewers complain that Amazon sends old products
Kat Von D’s vegan makeup has won many awards with good reason: The products always deliver. The KVD Beauty Tattoo Waterproof Liner is the perfect example because it features a smudge-proof, quick-drying formula with an exceptionally precise tip. Those features make it a great pick for hooded eyelids, which can easily lead to smudging.
In terms of irritants and toxicity level, this formula is “moderate” and has a 6/10 rating, which is the highest rating of all our recommendations. Potentially toxic ingredients include propylparaben, a fragrance and preservative that is a known endocrine disruptor, and Black No. 2.
Best for Oily Skin: Heroine Make by KISSME Smooth Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Affordable
- Great for oily skin
- Precise tip
Cons
- Not available at most retailers
- Potentially toxic ingredients
- May run in hot weather
Though underrated in the eyeliner world, Heroine Make’s Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is quickly gaining buzz. The application process for this product is smooth, and the fine tip allows you to get very precise with your line. In addition, reviewers note that the formula doesn’t smudge during all-day wear — even with oily skin.
However, many note that the product runs if they start to sweat. The formula does not yet have an EWG rating, but the ingredient list includes many polymers, which may contain potentially toxic irritants that pollute the environment.
Best for Mature Eyes: 100% Pure Long Last Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Vegan and cruelty free
- Clean, organic ingredients
- Rich pigment
Cons
- Expensive
- Brush bristles may break
- Not available at most retailers
Most eyeliners with excellent staying power and a smooth application will work on mature eyes, but the Long Last Liquid Eyeliner by 100% Pure ticks the most boxes for mature skin. It’s pigmented with black tea leaves which provide a long-lasting, all-natural colorant. Plus, it contains organic aloe vera, cocoa seed butter, oregano and rosemary — all of which may help sparse eyelashes grow. Reviewers note that the formula doesn’t smudge and lasts all day. It also comes in three shades (black tea, blackberry and dark chocolate) to fit different skin tones.
Unfortunately, this eyeliner is often sold out due to its popularity and isn’t available at most retailers. Some reviewers note that the bristles on the brush tend to break, and the product smudges depending on skincare ingredients and eyeshadow worn underneath.
Best for Lash Extensions: Xtreme Lashes Lash Densifying Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Oil free
- One tube lasts a long time
- Two different felt tips
Cons
- Expensive
- Potentially toxic ingredients
- May smudge on oily skin
If you wear lash extensions, an oil-free, non-waterproof formula is the way to go. (Oil-based formulas can dissolve lash glue, while waterproof liners are hard to remove and may cause you to pull out the extensions when you remove your makeup.) Xtreme Lashes’ Lash Densifying Liquid Eyeliner is a great option because it contains no oil and comes off with micellar water or facial cleanser. Plus, it has a rich, black color and two differently-shaped felt tips to help you achieve your desired look.
At $34, this is one of the most expensive products in our guide. While most reviewers say it is worth every penny, some believe they can achieve the same effect with a less-expensive liner. In addition, the formula may smudge on oily skin. This product does not yet have a toxicity rating but it does contain Black No. 2.
Best Brown Formula: NYX Epic Ink Vegan Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Dark Brown
Pros
- Matte finish
- Versatile
- True brown color
Cons
- Dry formula
- Potentially toxic ingredients
- May flake
For an eyeliner that is noticeably brown — and doesn’t look black — we recommend the NYX Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner (again!) in dark brown. The formula has a matte finish like the black version and an impressive staying power of eight or more hours.
The downsides: Unlike the black version of this eyeliner, the brown version is on the dryer side. So, the product may flake after a few hours and the tube itself is likely to dry out after a month of use. It also doesn’t have the smoothest application experience. The formula contains Black No. 2 and polymers, which are potentially irritating and toxic.
Best Dark Brown Formula: Physician’s Formula Eye Booster Lash 2-in-1 Boosting Eyeliner & Serum
Pros
- Smooth application
- Rich pigment
- Thin, precise brush
Cons
- May smudge
- New formula may not wear as well
- Potentially toxic ingredients
Though the NYX Epic Ink Eyeliner mentioned above has the truest brown color, the Physician’s Formula Eye Booster eyeliner takes the number-one spot for brown eyeliners. The brush tip on the Physician’s Formula Eye Booster Liner is incredibly thin, making it easy to create one long, thin swipe across your eyelid. So, the application experience is excellent since the product doesn’t skip over skin.
Keep in mind that the brush tip is on the longer side. Experienced buyers love the length which helps create a smooth, precise wing, while beginners may find this a bit difficult to use. In addition, the shade is such a deep brown that it is close to black. This product has a moderate level of toxicity due to fragrance, preservative and Black No. 2.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What ingredients should I avoid?
A:Concerned about the long-term buildup of potentially carcinogenic ingredients? Here is a list of liquid eyeliner ingredients you should try to avoid: polyethylene glycol (PEG), phenoxyethanol (fragrance, preservative), parabens (look for methylparaben and propylparaben), sodium hydroxide (a pH adjuster) and Black No. 2 (color index number 77266).
-
Q: How should I pick a liquid eyeliner for mature skin?
A:As mentioned above, any high-quality liquid liner will work on mature skin. The key is to have good technique and a good idea of what works well for your eyelid type. For instance, a short wing tends to work well for mature lids because it accentuates the eyes without accentuating creases. (See a tutorial on short wings here.) However, any style will look great, because age should never be a boundary in terms of how you want to wear your makeup. If you struggle to apply liquid eyeliner, many makeup artists recommend switching to an eyeliner stick and a dark eyeshadow with a sharp, precision brush. Watch this simple tutorial for mature eyes here.
-
Q: How much should I spend on liquid eyeliner?
A:High-quality liquid liners have a dramatic price range, and can cost anywhere from $3 to $35. In general, we don’t think you have to spend more than $30 for an excellent eyeliner.
