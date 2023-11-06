Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

19 Best Liquid Eyeliners for Beginners and Pros Alike

What does the best liquid eyeliner look like? For most of Us, it would look something like this: a razor-sharp tip, a smooth, buttery formula, a matte finish, zero smudging and flaking and non-toxic ingredients. Unfortunately, there isn’t a product that ticks all of those boxes — yet. Smudge and flake-proof formulas tend to have potentially irritating and toxic fragrances, preservatives or colorants. On the other hand, “clean” formulas (those which contain zero toxic ingredients) tend not to have the same staying power and smudge more easily. To put it plainly, the world of liquid eyeliners can be a frustrating one.

Still, a few brands get pretty close to perfect. No product will satisfy every customer, but if you select a formula based on your goals — whether that’s a perfect cat eye, a formula that lasts 10 hours or clean ingredients — you will absolutely find a product in our list that will keep you happy. Below, check out our list of the best liquid eyeliners based on application, staying power, ingredients, price and availability.