Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mother’s Day is such a special holiday. You get to celebrate the maternal figures in your life or bask in the joys of your loved ones honoring you for your contributions. The heartwarming holiday means so many different things to Us. Some of Us opt for casual backyard barbecues while others celebrate with brunch after Sunday morning church service. No matter how you celebrate the holiday, you want to look just as good as you feel on the inside.

Related: 42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want While you can always depend on the classic bouquet of flowers or gourmet dinner out on the town for a Mother’s Day gift, they lack originality. The best way to show love for the mother in your life is to find something a bit more thoughtful. What does she actually want and need? Shop below […]

That’s where we come in. We’ve searched through some of our favorite retailers to round up the best flattering Mother’s Day skirts to wear just in case you’re tired of wearing pants. Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Quince, and Abercrombie & Fitch are jam-packed with stylish options, but we narrowed it down so you can shop styles no matter how casual or formal your celebration. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

Casual Mother’s Day Skirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This stripe bodycon skirt is so flattering and slimming you’ll want to snag it in multiple colors.

2. Denim Duty: Does it get any more casual than denim? This denim skirt has a midi silhouette and features a stunning front slit.

3. Boho Uniform: Nothing screams Bohemian chic like a flowy, white skirt. Thankfully, this Free People option checks off all the boxes.

4. Itty Bitty: Bubble skirts are everywhere! This puffy mini is so cute you’ll get endless compliments whenever you wear it.

5. Cargo Cutie: This midi is perfect for mamas who enjoy a laidback, street-style approved look. It has a drawstring waistline and comes with functional cargo-style pockets.

6. Hidden In the Details: You won’t have to worry about anyone else rocking this flowy high-low skirt. It’s made from lightweight chiffon fabric that’s gathered at the waist before flowing into an asymmetrical hemline. Not to mention it has chic floral and chain detailing.

7. Biggest Splurge: Yes, this Farm Rio midi comes with a hefty price tag, however, it has a stunning lace detail that’s totally worth the cost.

8. Flirty Skirty: This floral print mini skirt is an instant mood booster. It has cute ruffle detailing and a wrap-style waistline that allows you to decide to tight or loose you want it to be.

Dressy Mother’s Day Skirts

9. Floral Mesh: Get ready to feel like a queen in this stunning floral print mesh skirt. It’s double-layered, so you won’t have to worry about your undies or shapewear peeking through.

10. Talk About Tweed: You’ll look like the richest mom of them all in this stunning tweed mini skirt.

11. Wild Side: If you love an animal print moment, this Reformation skirt is just for you. The chic mini features a leopard print design that’s currently trending.

12. Pretty Pleats: This flowy maxi skirt is perfect for fashionistas who love sunflowers. It has a colorful material and features dreamy flower accents.

13. Chiffon Maxi: Channel sophisticated and refined vibes with the help of this airy chiffon maxi skirt.

14. Last But Not Least: This flowy maxi skirt is smooth as silk. It comes in a bold blue shade and has a lightly ruffled hemline.