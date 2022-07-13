13 of the Most Flattering Bathing Suits on Major Sale for Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our favorite parts about Prime Day is that it comes at a great time for stocking up on summer essentials. Flattering bathing suits are always at the top of our summer shopping list, and this is our chance to grab the best of the best for less!

Shop below to see our favorite one-piece, bikini and tankini swimsuit picks, all on sale for Prime Day. Nab your favorites fast! The prices will go back up tomorrow — and they could sell out before tomorrow even comes!

This Ruched One-Piece

This swimsuit always makes its way onto our recommendation lists — and rightfully so! The ruching is incredibly flattering, the neckline dips low but not too low, and the color selection is phenomenal!

Get the CUPSHE One-Piece Tummy Control Bathing Suit (originally $30) starting at just $21 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cinched Tankini

The tankini revolution is here, and this two-piece proves why. With the cinchable drawstring top and simple bottoms, this set is wildly cute and confidence-boosting!

Get the SUUKSESS Halter Tankini (originally $34) starting at just $27 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lacy One-Piece

Are you kidding? This lace-accented swimsuit is just the prettiest! The lace even creates a flattering effect as it tapers inward. A vintage-inspired bathing suit that’s truly timeless!

Get the Blooming Jelly Vintage Lace One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $39) starting at just $26 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Colorful Bikini

Now this is a two-piece that will have the word “wow” flying out of people’s mouths. The bright colors, the high-rise bottoms, the one-shoulder effect — plus a fluttery ruffle at the shoulder? Wow, wow, wow!

Get the ATHMILE One-Shoulder Ruffle Trim Bikini (originally $37) starting at just $18 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Multifunctional Swimsuit

Of course, your first thought looking at this one-piece will be how chic it is and how the shoulder ruffles help create the look of a slimmer waist. But a nice bonus is that those ruffles will help protect your shoulders from sunburn too!

Get the Tempt Me Flounce One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $34) starting at just $19 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Color-Block One-Piece

Color-blocking is bold and eye-catching — but it’s also a smart move for a flattering design that will have you feeling like your best self every time you hit the beach or pool!

Get the CUPSHE One-Piece Color-Block Bathing Suit (originally $33) starting at just $22 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Pin-Up Bikini

Love the retro pin-up style? Add this bikini to your shopping cart! The polka dot versions are especially nailing the vibe, though you can find many color and pattern options on the Amazon page!

Get the Aixy Vintage Two-Piece Swimsuit (originally $30) starting at just $24 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Mesh-Accent One-Piece

Two striped, mesh panels cut through this otherwise solid swimsuit — and boy, do they make a world of difference! They look cool and edgy, and they create a seriously awesome waist-cinching accent!

Get the Husmeu V-Neck Mesh One-Piece (originally $33) starting at just $26 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tie-Dye Bikini

Summery tie-dye combined with a shirred, high-rise waist and a bandage wrap top? Get ready to feel like a million bucks in this two-piece swimsuit!

Get the MOOSLOVER High-Waisted Criss-Cross Bikini (originally $30) starting at just $22 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cutout Monokini

This bathing suit features a high cutout in front, plus a semi-backless design with a hook-and-eye closure to keep you feeling secure while showing off some skin. The ruching is always a plus too!

Get the Charmo One-Piece Ruched Bathing Suit (originally $34) starting at just $26 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Asymmetrical Bikini

One-shoulder designs already capture our attention, but this one absolutely commands it thanks to the added strappy tie detail just under the bust. Of course, we love the effect it has on our figure too!

Get the MOOSLOVER One-Shoulder High-Waisted Tie Bikini (originally $31) starting at just $25 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Belted One-Piece

You can’t go wrong with a belt around the waist, especially on an already stunning swimsuit like this. And if you’re looking for a plunging neckline, look no further!

Get the tengweng One-Piece Ruffle Swimsuit (originally $35) starting at just $26 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Leopard One-Piece

Leopard print is just essential in any swimwear collection. This bathing suit adds on tummy control details and halter straps to perfect things!

Get the RXRXCOCO V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $37) starting at just $27 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more swimwear here and make sure to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite product picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!