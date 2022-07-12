The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals: From Swimsuits to Parkas — Up to 68% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Prime Day is rolling right along, and we’re loving the madness of it all. Whether you’re still putting your cart together for your first purchase or you’re on your fifth order (free shipping means anything goes!), you’ve come to the right place for fashion finds on sale!
We’ve picked out our five favorite markdowns from each of the eight top-selling fashion categories on Amazon below. Whether you need something for everyday life, vacation or the colder weather ahead, you’re sure to find a new favorite during this epic shopping event!
Bathing Suits
- CUPSHE One-Piece Swimsuit: 30% off!
- MOOSLOVER One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini: 20% off!
- SweatyRocks Criss Cross One-Piece: 44% off!
- CUPSHE Vintage Lace Bathing Suit: 30% off!
- RXRXCOCO Shirred Bandeau Bikini: 31% off!
Shop all Prime Day bathing suit deals here!
Parkas
- The North Face Tamburello Insulated Parka: Up to 68% off!
- Columbia Autumn Park Down Jacket: Up to 56% off!
- Eddie Bauer Sun Valley Down Parka: 57% off!
- Bellivera Duck Down Puffer Jacket: 30% off!
- Orolay Long Down Coat: 20% off!
Shop all Prime Day parka deals here!
Comfy Bras
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette: Up to 30% off!
- Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra: 45% off!
- Deyllo Comfy Soft Wireless Bra: Up to 20% off!
- Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra: 58% off!
- True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra: Up to 40% off!
Shop all Prime Day comfy bra deals here!
Underwear and Socks
- Wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear Multipack: 53% off!
- Sept.Filles Invisible Panties Cycles-Period Leakproof Packs of 5: 20% off!
- SHAPERMINT High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts: 58% off!
- rifix Ankle Running Socks: 30% off!
- Hyp Friends Friends Famous Quotes/Moments: 25% off!
Shop all Prime Day underwear and sock deals here!
Joggers and Leggings
- Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant: 36% off!
- ECHOINE Yoga Legging: 20% off!
- Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Joggers: 40% off!
- TNNZEET High-Waisted Pattern Leggings: 35% off!
- SPECIALMAGIC Capri Sweatpants: 17% off!
Shop all Prime Day joggers and legging deals here!
Sandals
- MEGNYA Comfortable Walking Sandals: Up to 36% off!
- Athlefit Braided Heeled Sandals: Up to 37% off!
- Crocs Sexi Flip-Flop: Up to 30% off!
- Chaco Core Chillos Slide Sandal: Up to 54% off!
- Posee Banana Boat Slides: Up to 30% off!
Shop all Prime Day sandal deals here!
Summer Hats
- FURTALK Beach Sun Straw Hat: 48% off!
- Funcredible Wide Brim Floppy Straw Hat: 20% off!
- Comhats Floppy Summer Sun Beach Straw Hat: 25% off!
- Simplicity Wide Brim Beach Sun Visor Hat: 40% off!
- Koreshion Women Straw Panama Hat: 20% off!
Shop all Prime Day summer hat deals here!
Crossbody Bags
- Deluxity Lightweight Medium Crossbody: 56% off!
- FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag: 40% off!
- Radley London Love Potion Crossbody: 32% off!
- Timberland RFID Leather Crossbody: 33% off!
- JW PEI Maze Crossbody: 20% off!
Shop all Prime Day crossbody bag deals here!
Looking for something else? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more Prime Day goodies!
