Prime Day Deals: Fully-Assembled Furniture Up to 31% Off

During Prime Day, you can score deals on practically every product under the sun — but this sale is an especially opportune time to snag serious steals on larger purchases. Furniture is a popular category, especially if you want to freshen up your living space. But who has the time to deal with all of the setup required when ordering furniture online?

Luckily, there is a way around that hurdle — because you can find furniture which requires either zero or very minimal assembly. No sweat — literally! Check out the deals we have lined up for you to shop below!

This Foldable Computer Desk

This small desk is ideal for small apartments because it’s easy to fold away when you don’t need to use it. It offers the perfect amount of space for a laptop and a few decorative essentials. All you need!

Get the Elephance 40″ Folding Computer Desk (originally $106) on sale for $85 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Thiis Multi-Layered Bedside Stand

This bedside table is tall enough for a platform bed, and we adore the different type of storage it features. There’s a door, a drawer and a small shelf for various items to be neatly stowed away.

Get the BECTSBEFF End Table with Drawer and Doors (originally $190) on sale for $141 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This L-Shaped Desk

It’s seriously impressive that this stately desk only takes one step to get set up! It’s an excellent space saver that you can use for your home office because of how neatly it fits into the corner of a room.

Get the Need L Shaped Desk (originally $170) on sale for $136 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Small Desk Cabinet

This little cabinet would look divine as a jewelry storage vessel on top of a vanity — or function flawlessly as an accent piece wherever you want to place it in your home!

Get the Primo Supply Traditional Solid Wood Small Chinese Medicine Cabinet (originally $150) on sale for $104 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Sleek Coffee Table

We can’t believe that we found a coffee table that’s as easy to set up as this one! All of you have to is slide in the bottom shelf after unfolding the legs — and you’re all set. Enjoy!

Get the Nnewvante Coffee Table (originally $156) on sale for $122 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Platform Bed Frame

Bed frames are notoriously hard to set up, but this one makes it easier than ever! It folds out, and then you can proceed to add a headboard to complete your full setup.

Get the Amazon Basics Foldable 14-Inch Black Metal Platform Bed Frame (originally $106) on sale for $78 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fashionable Nightstand

This little bedside table has two drawers for storage and a two-tiered shelf setup where you can stow your books and morning necessities for an easy wake-up moment!

Get the SQPFTW Nightstand with 2 Drawers (originally $199) on sale for $148 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

