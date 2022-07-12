AirPods and More Earbud Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day — Act Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

It’s here, shoppers! Amazon Prime Day is back, back, back again — we have just a couple of days to score big. These sales are always best for buying big ticket items — specifically in the electronics department.

Seeing as AirPods are always one of the more popular holy grail finds, we rounded up the best options below — and even included a few alternatives for you to check out. Take a peek at the current deals below!

These AirPods Pro

AirPods are arguably the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, and now you can score them at a discount! We adore these items because they have two different modes — noise-cancelling and transparency mode.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (originally $249) on sale for $170 at Amazon!

Shop all Apple AirPods here!

These Sleek Earbuds

The look of these Beats buds is so sleek and stylish. If you appreciate design and love studio-quality sound, these earbuds are for you.

Get the Beats Fit Pro (originally $200) on sale at Amazon!

This Wireless Headphone Set

Some shoppers out there might want to go for a more traditional headphone setup, and this pair from Bose may be the best you can buy! They’re particularly pricey when they’re not on sale, so if you want to save some money, pick them up stat.

Get the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones (originally $375) on sale at Amazon!

These Larger Earbuds

These buds are actually larger than other options to help them stay put in your ear. If you’re constantly worried that yours will fall out, check out this pair!

Get the Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbud Headphones (originally $278) on sale at Amazon!

These Over-Ear Buds

Similarly, these earbuds wrap around the back of the ears to make sure they’re secure. They’re an excellent choice for any runners or other athletic types who need the extra earbud security!

Get the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (originally $250) on sale at Amazon!

These Bestselling Earbuds

Shoppers love these earbuds because of how affordable they are, and the sale price makes them even more accessible! Even if you have a higher-end pair, you can have these headphones to use for vacations when it won’t hurt the wallet as much to lose them accidentally.

Get the TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones (originally $50) on sale at Amazon!

These Affordable High-Quality Earbuds

These headphones totally rival AirPods and Beats, but are offered at a more accessible price! Some reviewers even prefer them over every other brand, so if you decide to buy them, you’ll be able to save a nice chunk of change.

Get the JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless in-Ear Headphones (originally $100) on sale at Amazon!

