Our 17 Top Picks From the Bed Bath & Beyond Major Savings Event — Up to 50% Off

When it comes to consistent sales, Bed Bath & Beyond always delivers — and the one currently happening is the ultimate blowout! You can get up to 50% off some of the best products from major brands, including Dyson, KitchenAid, Sharper Image and more. Yes, we’re serious!

There are thousands of products to sift through, and quite frankly, who has the time to get through it all? That’s why we did some of the legwork for you to bring you our absolute favorite picks. Read on to check them out!

1. This Luxury Bedding Set

Everything you need to create a bedspread that’s fit for a royal is included in this set! It’s the perfect way to switch up your entire sleep experience, plus revamp your bedroom in the process.

Get the Madison Park Juliana 9-Piece Queen Comforter Set (originally $180) on sale for $120 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

2. This Everhome crisp white daybed is the chicest summer accent piece to add to your living room or bedroom — originally $250, now $150!

3. We love that this full-length mirror from Modern comes with a stand so you can place it anywhere without issues — it was $190, but now it’s $104!

4. There’s no need to spend money going to Starbucks to get your iced coffee when you have this KitchenAid brewer right in your fridge — originally $110, now $95!

5. No proper kitchen is complete without a dutch oven, and this one from Our Table is an excellent one to buy — originally $75, now marked down to $45!

6. This Bestselling Teeth Whitening Kit

Shoppers say this is the best teeth whitening system they have ever used, and claim it can yield serious pro-level results!

Get the Snow All-In-One Teeth Whitening Kit (originally $150) on sale for $90 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

7. Get all of your streaming services conveniently hooked up to your TV with the Amazon Fire Stick — it was $50, but you can get it for $30!

8. This jacquard bedding set from Madison Park is incredibly luxe and on sale for an amazing deal — originally $225, now marked down to $148!

9. Be the hostess with this mostess for the rest of the summer with this Margaritaville frozen drink maker on deck — it was $230, and now it’s $180!

10. These two side tables from Bee & Willow effortlessly fit on top of each other so you can keep them open or slide one in when you want to save space — they were $100, and now they’re $60!

11. This Combo Air Fryer

You can use this Cuisinart gadget as both a toaster oven and air fryer, so there’s no need to buy a separate one for each purpose and crowd your countertop!

Get the Cuisinart® Air Fryer Toaster Oven (originally $230) on sale for $130 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

12. Get out all of your kinks and muscle aches with this portable massager set from Sharper Image — originally $130, now on sale for $80!

13. Kick up your feet and relax instead of cleaning the floors and carpet with the Shark Robot Vacuum — it was $480, now marked down to $400!

14. Make individual cups of coffee and never waste any extra java with this single-serve Keurig coffee maker — originally $100, now on sale for $60!

15. This Purifying Standing Fan

With this fan, you can both cool down and clean the air in your home — which is ideal if you have trouble breathing or just want to keep your space feeling fresh!

Get the Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Purifying Fan (originally $400) on sale for $300 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

16. Sit back and unwind with this set of two lounge chairs from Costway that have snagged five-stars from hundreds of shoppers — originally $186, now on sale for $149!

17. Set yourself up properly for your next beach trip with this deluxe umbrella from Costway — it was $83, and now it’s $52!

